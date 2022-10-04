Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma: Five observations and Sunday Chat
And the Texas Longhorns left zero doubt on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl in a 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. They left no doubt who the better team was and they absolutely left no doubt about which program is heading in the right direction coming out of the annual Red River Showdown.
Burnt Orange Nation
Broadcast network set for No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State
Kickoff between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones is set for 11 a.m. Central on ABC at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in...
Burnt Orange Nation
Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma
The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma final score: Longhorns beat the Sooners 49-0, the largest margin in school history
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Keilan Robinson’s score gives Longhorns a 21-0 lead
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas jumps back into AP Top 25 after steamrolling Oklahoma
On the heels of their 49-0 Red River shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3), the Texas Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are ranked once more, jumping into the AP Top 25 at No. 22. Texas also jumped back into the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll, coming in at No. 24. This...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
Red River Rivalry roundtable and score predictions
Texas got a big bounce victory over West Virginia ahead of the Red River Showdown. Did the Horns do enough for you to calm down any concerns you had following the Texas Tech loss?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - Following the Tech loss, the biggest concerns for the defense were getting...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Y’all, the Big 12 is wide open
The Texas Longhorns have a chance to clinch a Big 12 title berth later this year. In fact, the Big 12 field is wide open as the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats currently sit atop the standings. The TCU Horned Frogs and Oklahoma State Cowboys have also yet to lose a conference matchup. However, one-loss conference opponents like Texas, the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are also nipping at their heels.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Quinn Ewers hits Ja’Tavion Sanders for a TD to make it 28-0 before halftime
The Texas offense has been firing on all cylinders today in Dallas and it has the Longhorns firmly in control of the Sooners. With time running down in the first half, the Longhorns put together another methodical drive and this time it was capped off by a beauty of a throw from Quinn Ewers to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who finished the 24 yard catch in run in the end zone for six.
