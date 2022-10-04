ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample

Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's seventh album, "Renaissance," was released to critical acclaim in July and samples iconic house and disco...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Luckiest Girl Alive' stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel

"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kanye West's Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter

After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years -- a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a photograph...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week

Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the new whodunit starring Daniel Craig, will debut at the three major US theater chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — for a week one month before it streams on Netflix, the company announced on Thursday. "Glass Onion" will be the first film to ever to do so, according to the streaming giant.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Midnight Club' features terminal teens in another 'Stranger Things' wannabe

The curse of "Stranger Things" means every sci-fi/macabre concept involving teenagers will seemingly have its day on TV, with "The Midnight Club" as the latest example. It's creepy, to a point, but moves at a crawl, while focusing on the provocative if unappealing premise of eight kids with terminal illnesses.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Grey's Anatomy' returns with a new class for Season 19

"Grey's Anatomy" has started its 19th season, currently the longest-running primetime medical drama on television. At the end of Season 18, the Grey Sloan Memorial residency program was shut down. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, took over as interim chief of surgery. The premiere of the new season, titled,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'SNL' sends contestants over the edge with 'So You Think You Won't Snap!'

"Saturday Night Live" opened its show this week by testing the temperament of contestants being read news headlines on a game show called "So You Think You Won't Snap!" "Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy? People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer," host Morgan Freegirl, played by Bowen Yang, said, referencing a duo of recent Netflix true crime shows, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."
