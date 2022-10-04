ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Vice

Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos

A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
Reuters

Twitter rolls out edit button to paid subscribers in U.S

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is gradually making the edit button available for its paid subscribers in the United States, the social media company said on Thursday, days after launching the widely requested feature in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
makeuseof.com

New "RatMilad" Android Malware Can Steal Data and Spy on Victims

A new strain of Android malware, known as "RatMilad", is being used in the Middle East to steal data and spy on victims via malicious apps. New Android Malware Is Being Used in the Middle East. "RatMilad", a new type of Android malware, is now being used within the Middle...
KPLC TV

Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet. The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet. Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per...
itsecuritywire.com

Iranian Hackers Use the New RatMilad Spy Software to Attack Enterprise Android Users

A new piece of Android spyware is being used in a widespread campaign by an Iranian hacking group that has also targeted enterprise users, according to Zimperium. The threat, known as RatMilad, has the ability to manipulate files, record audio, and change application permissions once it has been installed on a victim’s device. The first spyware sample that Zimperium discovered was concealing itself by using the VPN service and the phone number spoofing app Text Me. The mobile security company also discovered a live RatMilad sample that was made available through the Text Me clone NumRent.
Apple Insider

Flaw in macOS Archive Utility let attackers bypass Gatekeeper

One of the best reasons to keep macOS up to date is protecting yourself against security issues -- and Jamf found a big one in the summer of 2022 that allowed attackers to bypass macOS Gatekeeper. Jamf Threat Labs found the vulnerability in macOS Monterey 12.5. The company reported it...
TechRadar

Fake LinkedIn profiles are using AI-generated headshots to impersonate companies

Creating fake social media accounts to trick people is hardly a new tactic, but there’s something sinister about this new campaign that makes it stand out from the crowd. An in-depth analysis posted to the KrebsOnSecurity blog claims cybercriminals have been using artificial intelligence (AI) to create profile pictures of non-existent people, and pairing that information with job description stolen (opens in new tab) from actual people on LinkedIn.
