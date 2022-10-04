Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The Start of a New Era Here In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Downtown Boutique Shopping is Where It's AtCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Most Adorable Pumpkin Patch in Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Halloween tips and tricks with Carly Schildhaus
Students held rallies, resource fairs and walkouts at 44 universities, colleges and high schools in 25 states, including here in Arkansas on Thursday. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville was on of those schools. Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s …. Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s...
nwahomepage.com
‘Puppets in the Park’ returns
Students held rallies, resource fairs and walkouts at 44 universities, colleges and high schools in 25 states, including here in Arkansas on Thursday. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville was on of those schools. Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s …. Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s...
nwahomepage.com
Engaging Hispanic voters ahead of midterm election
Engaging Hispanic voters ahead of midterm election. Engaging Hispanic voters ahead of midterm election. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers during bikes, blues, and bbq. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: BFF announces dates, First Friday
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. First Friday, the monthly festival series featuring live music, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities, and local vendors – returns to Bentonville tomorrow. The theme is “Oktoberfest.” The event, as always, will take place in and around the downtown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Vintage market days, Mule Jump
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The UAFS Theatre Department will present its fall show, Roald Dahl’s “James and The Giant Peach,” from Oct. 6-9 at Breedlove Auditorium. The play was adapted for the stage by David Wood and will feature original...
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville Public Library launches artist program
Calling all artists, designers, and creators: A new series is launching in partnership with the Fayetteville Public Library. Watch as local artist Jasper Logan is here with details on “All Together Now.”
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game. Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg …. Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game. KNWA Today: Strut Your Mutt. Question of the Day 10/6. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …. Local...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game. Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview …. Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game. KNWA Today: Strut Your Mutt. Question of the Day 10/6. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas shifts secondary around
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No. 25 Arkansas’ secondary has faced a lot of challenges this fall with injuries among the factors. On Tuesday, Arkansas made a move that Sam Pittman has talked about possibly happening with Hudson Clark moving to first-team safety. Clark has played in all five games thus far with most of the time spent at cornerback. Clark has nine tackles, six solo, one for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
nwahomepage.com
‘Winnie the Pooh: The Musical’ coming to Walton Arts Center
We’re taking a journey to the 100-acre wood to have some fun with Christopher Robin and his best friend… Winnie the Pooh. Watch as we sit down with Josh Bernaski and Melissa Warren, actors from the Winnie the Pooh musical coming to Walton Arts Center to get all the details on the production.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwahomepage.com
Women’s Golf Finishes Third at BCI After Big Final Round
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s golf finished the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in third place after a solid third round on their home course. The No. 15 Razorbacks shot an even-par 288 on Wednesday to move up three spots on the leaderboard and finish the week with a 25-over 889 (299-302-288). Arkansas was also one of two teams to shoot at par or under in the third round. The Razorbacks finished the tournament just four strokes behind second-place Ole Miss and 10 behind winner Mississippi State.
nwahomepage.com
Ketron Jackson emerging at wide receiver
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. has stepped up this season to become one of the key targets for quarterback KJ Jefferson. In five games, Jackson has seven receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns with a long catch of 64 yards. Against Texas A&M, Jackson caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to start the scoring on the night. Against Alabama, Jackson caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson with 21 seconds remaining in the first half. That touchdown ignited some momentum for the Hogs that they used to rally in the third quarter to pull within 28-23 of the Tide. Sam Pittman talked about Jackson having touchdown catches the past two games.
nwahomepage.com
Looking back at preseason prediction for 2022 Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — In the summer, this reporter predicted the results of each game this football season for the Hogs. I came to the conclusion that Arkansas would finish 9-3 this season. That prediction is looking very shaky at this time, but it’s not that far off at this point.
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman talks Bumper Pool breaking tackles record
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool needs 14 tackles to break the all-time tackles record at Arkansas currently held by Tony Bua with 408. Pool commented on what breaking the record would mean to him on Tuesday. Sam Pittman also talked about it on Wednesday. “Football is such a physical...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman’s jukebox all started in 2020 at Starkville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman. It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.
nwahomepage.com
KJ Jefferson’s status uncertain heading into Wednesday’s practice
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman still is uncertain on the status of redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson heading into Wednesday’s practice. Arkansas will hit the practice fields a little later this afternoon to hold closed drills preparing for Mississippi State. Jefferson suffered a head injury late in the Alabama game and his status has been much talked about this week.
nwahomepage.com
SEC picks, kickoff times and networks for Week 6
FAYETTEVILLE — Week 6 is here in the SEC and once again there’s seven games on the schedule including the Razorbacks taking on Mississippi State. Last week, myself and Dudley E. Dawson both went 7-0 with our picks. Ty Hudson went 6-1 missing only the Hogs game against Alabama. Kevin McPherson went 5-2 and John D. James was 4-3. That made for an interesting four-way tie among the standings.
Comments / 0