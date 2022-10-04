FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. has stepped up this season to become one of the key targets for quarterback KJ Jefferson. In five games, Jackson has seven receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns with a long catch of 64 yards. Against Texas A&M, Jackson caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to start the scoring on the night. Against Alabama, Jackson caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson with 21 seconds remaining in the first half. That touchdown ignited some momentum for the Hogs that they used to rally in the third quarter to pull within 28-23 of the Tide. Sam Pittman talked about Jackson having touchdown catches the past two games.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO