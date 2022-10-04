Read full article on original website
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Paradise Found: Northampton set to welcome 28th annual Paradise City Arts Festival
Taking a cue from the recent focus on the world beyond and space travel, this fall’s 28th annual Paradise City Arts Festival at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton will be a bit “out of this world.”. Visitors to the three-day arts fest that kicks off on Saturday...
Belen, Salvadoran-American bakery, plans to open permanent Worcester spot
Worcester baker Zaida Melendez is planning to open a permanent location on Park Avenue in the coming months. Melendez was approved by the city’s License Commission on Thursday morning to open her bakery, Belen, at 385 Park Ave. Melendez said she plans to serve a combination of traditional Salvadoran pastries and typical American desserts.
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
Worcester Italian Heritage Parade returns after 4-year hiatus Sunday with new name
Shrewsbury Street will fill up with floats, marching bands and city officials Sunday Oct. 9 as part of Worcester’s Shrewsbury Street Italian Heritage Parade for the first time in four years. The parade, which was previously called the Worcester Columbus Day Parade, hasn’t happened since 2018, when the chair...
Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name
A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
Westfield officials hope Elm St. ‘green space’ can be ready for events by summer
WESTFIELD — The vacant lot on Elm Street next to the PVTA station could be turned into a public green space with events by next summer, said Community Development Director Peter Miller. The Westfield Redevelopment Authority has been trying to find a use for the space for years, but...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester
Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
Westfield’s Whip City Fiber celebrates network reaching 15,000th customer
WESTFIELD ― A very lucky Whip City Fiber customer got a big surprise on Thursday morning when she was greeted at her door on Woodcliff Drive by Westfield Gas & Electric and Whip City Fiber General Manager Thomas Flaherty and his staff carrying balloons. Flaherty was there to announce...
Mass. families who spent thousands on 2020 senior trip are finally getting reimbursed
Dozens of Massachusetts families spent thousands on a senior trip scheduled for 2020. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trip was canceled. Two years later, many of those families still hadn’t been fully reimbursed, according to Middleborough Town Manager Robert Nunes and Board of Selectmen Chairman Mark Germain.
Roca’s Young Mother’s Program holds first graduation ceremony in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Tatiana Silva, in a traditional cap and gown, held her head high walking into the lobby that had been transformed into an event space adorned with glittering, rose gold balloons and white roses. She was one of nine participants to complete the Young Mothers Program at Roca,...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival: Here are the food trucks coming Saturday
The annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival returns on Saturday with delectable dishes from numerous rolling kitchens in the Greater Springfield area. The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot across from Myrtle Street Park at 117 Main St. It includes at least eight food trucks offering tacos, chicken wings, waffles and more.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Food Hub opening marketplace in Glass Tower building on Main Street
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Regional Food Hub is opening a marketplace on the first floor of the Glass Tower building at 446 Main Street. The new marketplace will offer dining options from a rotating group of the Food Hub's entrepreneurs. Director Shon Rainford said it will be like a...
Boston in the running for USA Today’s best beer city; here’s how to vote
Boston is in the running with as the best beer city in the country. USA Today’s 10Best recently released their top 20 nominees for the best beer city in the country. They include cities out west like Fort Collins, Colorado, and some closer to home like New York City.
Westfield Planning Board OKs 20 homes off Falley Drive despite water, sewer worries
WESTFIELD — Nathaniel Hill, a new subdivision consisting of 20 single-family homes on 27 acres off Falley Drive and adjacent to Shaker Village Estates, was approved by the Planning Board as a “definitive subdivision” on Oct. 4. The homes will be valued at approximately $160,000 each, according to the application, with no age limit for residents.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be open all year
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton isn’t planning to close for the winter season. Customers enjoyed lobster rolls, clams, fish tacos and more at the restaurant’s food truck last winter after it opened in November 2021 in front of River Valley Co-op, which bought the Easthampton property for an $18 million project that includes a 23,000-square-foot grocery store.
