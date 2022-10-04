ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady wins Week 4, Allen stays 1st, Tua slips in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

By Greg Cote
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 4 AND LEAPS INTO TOP 5, BILLS’ ALLEN HOLDS SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady scored a Week 4-winning 54.25-point game even in defeat to catapult from 16th place to No. 5 while Buffalo’s Josh Allen weathered a subpar game to hold onto the season lead in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Brady is the reigning champion from 2021. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, knocked from the Cincinnati game with a concussion and out indefinitely, spills from second place to No. 6. Replacement Teddy Bridgewater climbs two spots to No. 36. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated top 25 for 2022:

Miami Herald 2022 NFL QB Rankings

Rk Player, Team Week 4 Season

1. 1. Josh Allen, BUF 17.65 155.35

2. 5. Justin Herbert, LAC 43.00 149.50

3. 7. Geno Smith, SEA 43.00 145.85

4. 3. Patrick Mahomes, KC 32.45 145.30

5. 16. Tom Brady, TB 54.25 134.90

6. 2. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 4.50 126.75

7. 6. Jalen Hurts, PHI 19.20 123.00

8. 12. Kyler Murray, ARI 32.35 121.55

9. 13. Joe Burrow, CIN 34.35 120.95

10. 10. Aaron Rodgers, GB 27.55 119.75

11. 18. Jared Goff, DET 40.90 118.30

12. 4. Trevor Lawrence, JAC 10.70 117.30

13. 11. Matthew Stafford, LAR 25.70 116.75

14. 19. Matt Ryan, IND 37.80 113.75

15. 15. Kirk Cousins, MIN 30.65 113.55

16. 8. Lamar Jackson, BAL 15.20 110.65

17. 9. Carson Wentz, WAS 13.50 107.55

18. 22. Russell Wilson, DEN 26.85 97.00

19. 21. Derek Carr, LV 22.40 96.90

20. 17. Jacoby Brissett, CLE 15.70 94.50

21. 28. Ryan Tannehill, TEN 30.85 88.20

22. 25. Cooper Rush, DAL 25.15 85.85

23. 29. Davis Mills, HOU 29.30 84.90

24. 14. Joe Flacco, NYJ DNP 82.95

25. 23. Daniel Jones, NYG 10.55 77.55

36. 38. Teddy Bridgewater, MIA 14.65 12.65

Bubble: Jameis Winston, NO, 75.90. Week 4 best: Brady, TB, 54.25 (39-52, 385, 3-0 in loss). Week 4 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Mitch Trubisky, PIT, 2.20 (7-13, 84, 0-1 in loss).

Record-best week: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 80.10 (2014). Record-worst week: Tim Hasselbeck, WAS, minus-23.20 (2003). Season-record point total: Peyton Manning, DEN, 714.85 (2013).

