‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Panthers weekly NFL notebook: Trio to replace Jeremy Chinn; Laviska Shenault sidelined
The Carolina Panthers were dealt a major blow on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The former second-round pick won’t be eligible to return from IR until Week 9 at the earliest. “Obviously, losing somebody like Jeremy Chinn is difficult, right?...
Ravens Add Linebacker From Giants Practice Squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to their group of linebackers by officially signing A.J. Klein off the Giants practice squad. Klein, 31, played the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and before being released in March. He had 35 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances last year. He also had four tackles in the postseason.
Film Expert Says Patrick Surtain II is ‘Best CB in NFL’
Patrick Surtain II has been one of the bright spots of the Denver Broncos' 2022 season, and plenty are taking notice. Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen, in fact, has pegged the 2021 first-round pick as the best cornerback in the NFL this season. In his Film Room article, Klassen leads off...
Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson
Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
Tyreek Hill Pops Up on Dolphins Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' injury situation got a little bit more worrisome Thursday. Tua Tagovailoa already has been ruled out because of his concussion, and Pro Bowl players Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead haven't practiced so far this week, and now wide receiver Tyreek Hill was added to the injury report Thursday ahead of the Week 5 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Packers-Giants Thursday Injury Report: Amos Returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After suffering a concussion last week against New England, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos appears on track to make a 72nd consecutive start on Sunday against the New York Giants. Amos returned to practice on Thursday. Officially, he remains in the concussion protocol; physical...
Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
Broncos ranked as 4th-worst team in NFL power rankings
Coming off a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, the Denver Broncos are now ranked No. 29 in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s down eight spots from Denver’s 21st overall ranking last week. Here is Davis’ commentary...
New York Giants Thursday Injury Report: Upgrades and Downgrades
View the original article to see embedded media. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to trend toward playing Sunday when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones, who showed some decent mobility on Wednesday, was even better on Thursday because he wasn't as flatfooted on that left ankle despite having it taped (see the video at the top of this page).
Report: Brady, Bundchen Have Hired Divorce Attorneys
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have retained divorce lawyers as they explore options for their marriage moving forward. “Unfortunately, it looks as if maybe this marriage could be coming to an end, and that, yes they have hired divorce attorneys and they are exploring their options right now,” CNN’s Chloe Melas reported on the network’s New Day on Wednesday.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NY MCBETFULL Scores $1250 Bonus for Yankees & Mets
How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?
The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
Browns Digest Week 5 Staff Picks
With the Denver Broncos set to host the Indianapolis Colts, our week staff five picks are in for the week. A game between two potential Hall of Fame quarterbacks, neither Matt Ryan or Russell Wilson has gotten off to a good start. Should that continue, this could make for one unpleasant game to watch.
