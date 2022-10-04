Read full article on original website
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Avatar's Sigourney Weaver Explains Why The Way Of Water Is A Very Personal Movie For James Cameron
Sigourney Weaver reveals what inspired James Cameron's Avatar sequel.
Will Smith's 'Emancipation' gets release date, post-slap
After holding “Emancipation” in limbo following Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, Apple will release the actor’s next big project in December. The fate of the $120 million runaway slave thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua had been uncertain. One of Apple’s most high-profile productions yet, the film had once been expected to be a potential Oscar contender this year. But an awards-season rollout of a film headlined by Smith has obvious complications as Smith is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Apple TV+ will debut “Emancipation” on Dec. 2 in theaters and stream it Dec. 9.
‘Spawn’ Is Getting a New Movie (From New Writers)
Todd McFarlane, the creator of the hit ’90s comic Spawn, has been talking about making a new movie based on his signature character for a long time. Five years ago, Blumhouse had McFarlane slotted to direct a new Spawn himself, based on a script that he wrote. The following summer, Jamie Foxx signed on to play the lead hero in the movie. (The original Spawn’s star, Michael Jai White, has voiced somewhat interesting thoughts about the film.)
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
Emancipation: Will Smith's First Movie Since Oscars Slap Set for December Release on Apple TV+ — Watch Trailer
The trailer for Will Smith‘s first movie since the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap has arrived. Apple TV+ on Monday announced that slave drama Emancipation will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 9, one week after its limited theatrical release (on Dec. 2). Inspired by a true story...
‘Tarzan’ to Swing Again as Sony Picks Up Movie Rights (Exclusive)
Tarzan, the classic pulp hero created by Edgar Rice Buroughs, may be heading to the screen once again. Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to the character from Burroughs’ estate, Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., and is seeking to do a “total reinvention” of the character and intellectual property.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Lara, Star of 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,' Dies in Plane Crash at 58Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in JuneAnimation Vets Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Ink First-Look Deal With Twentieth Century Fox No writer, filmmaker, or producer are attached as the studio looks for a top-down re-imagining...
New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie’s Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years
Velma is at last openly gay in HBO Max’s new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Director/co-writer Audie Harrison’s Halloween-centric film finally cements a reality long known among many Scooby fans. The project was released on demand on Tuesday (it streams on Max starting Oct. 16) and clips circulating on social media show the Kate Micucci-voiced Velma swooning over costume designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), admiring her as “obviously brilliant” with an “amazing turtleneck,” trademark glasses fogging up in the process.
In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains
NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal...
'White Lotus' teases more luxury and 'very bad decisions' in Season 2 trailer
"The White Lotus" is giving us a sneak peek at Season 2. Jennifer Coolidge returns to the HBO series, this time set in Sicily. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always," the recent Emmy winner says in the trailer. The new season, set...
Hilary Swank is pregnant and expecting twins
Actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom -- of two!. The Oscar winner, 48, announced the happy news Wednesday on "Good Morning America." "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it," Swank said.
Hulu's 'Hellraiser' doesn't raise the bar on Clive Barker's gory original
Although the new "Hellraiser" is billed as "reimagining" Clive Barker's 1987 horror film, it's not like the title ever went away, raising six direct-to-video productions (the last one in 2018) after the four theatrical movies. If you somehow skipped, ballpark, nine of those, this direct-to-Hulu version offers a credibly creepy retelling in an over-inflated package that would benefit from a few targeted pinpricks.
Niecy Nash's wife has the wrong name tattooed on her neck after a misunderstanding
A funny thing happened when Jessica Betts asked Niecy Nash about her birth name. During a recent appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," the couple, who married in 2020, recounted how when they first became friends, Betts asks Nash about her name. "She said she said 'Carol,' but I thought...
Jared Leto will play Karl Lagerfeld in biopic on the late fashion designer
Jared Leto will star in and produce a biopic of Karl Lagerfeld, Women's Wear Daily reports. The Oscar winner says he thinks the late fashion designer and former artistic director of Chanel would be proud. "I feel like this is a full-circle moment, and Karl would be proud of what...
Emma Caulfield Ford, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'WandaVision' actress, reveals she has multiple sclerosis
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress Emma Caulfield has revealed that she has multiple sclerosis and that she has been living with the disease since 2010. "I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it," she recalled in an interview with Vanity Fair.
'Werewolf by Night' gives Marvel a chance to unleash its monster-ous side
Flexing different muscles, Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" is a nifty Halloween-timed special designed as a black-and-white homage to the Universal monster movies of the 1930s and '40s. Told with wry humor while tapping into unexplored quadrants of comics lore, it's a bit too gory and scary for younger kids but a gift to fans that raises enticingly monster-ous possibilities.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Florence Pugh in The Wonder and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes The Wonder, Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3, Bling Empire: New York and Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant. Florence Pugh stars in The Wonder on Netflix on Nov. 16 and in select theaters on Nov. 2. Pugh plays English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright, who is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination of Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving on “manna from heaven.” As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.
