ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

After promising data, experts say many questions remain over an experimental Alzheimer's drug

By Brenda Goodman, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

The First Drug to Slow Alzheimer’s Progression is Finally Here

Researchers have been searching for a drug that can slow the progression of dementia for decades, but they have come up empty handed – until now. A new drug called lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, has shown to slow the rate of decline in memory and thinking in early stage Alzheimer’s patients. This is the first time a drug has proven effective at changing the trajectory of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC News

Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial, company says

The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Expert offers perspective on experimental Alzheimer's disease drug

According to drugmakers Eisai and Biogen, a Phase 3 clinical study on a potential new Alzheimer's disease drug shows promise. The study findings show that the drug, lecanemab, reduced clinical decline of people with Alzheimer's disease by 27% compared with a placebo after 18 months of treatment. "This is very...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#General Health
Freethink

New Alzheimer’s drug slows mental decline by 27% in clinical trial

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Eisai and its partner, Cambridge-based Biogen, have announced that their drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s in a global trial. The drug, an antibody called lecanemab, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in volunteers by 27% compared to those receiving a placebo in the large, late-stage trial.
HEALTH
EatingWell

Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's

As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Joel Eisenberg

New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
neurologylive.com

Crenezumab Does Not Reduce Clinical Decline in Adults With Early Alzheimer Disease

In 2 phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trials, findings showed that although crenezumab was well tolerated, it did not reduce clinical decline in participants with early Alzheimer disease. News from 2 phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trials, CREAD (NCT02670083) and CREAD2 (NCT03114657), showed in their findings that intervention with crenezumab (AC Immune...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy