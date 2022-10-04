After promising data, experts say many questions remain over an experimental Alzheimer's drug

Read full article on original website
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
Scrubs Magazine
The First Drug to Slow Alzheimer’s Progression is Finally Here
Researchers have been searching for a drug that can slow the progression of dementia for decades, but they have come up empty handed – until now. A new drug called lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, has shown to slow the rate of decline in memory and thinking in early stage Alzheimer’s patients. This is the first time a drug has proven effective at changing the trajectory of the disease.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial, company says
The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
MedicalXpress
Expert offers perspective on experimental Alzheimer's disease drug
According to drugmakers Eisai and Biogen, a Phase 3 clinical study on a potential new Alzheimer's disease drug shows promise. The study findings show that the drug, lecanemab, reduced clinical decline of people with Alzheimer's disease by 27% compared with a placebo after 18 months of treatment. "This is very...
Freethink
New Alzheimer’s drug slows mental decline by 27% in clinical trial
Japanese pharmaceutical firm Eisai and its partner, Cambridge-based Biogen, have announced that their drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s in a global trial. The drug, an antibody called lecanemab, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in volunteers by 27% compared to those receiving a placebo in the large, late-stage trial.
sciencealert.com
An Early Warning Sign of Dementia Risk May Be Keeping You Up at Night, Says New Study
We spend a third of our lives asleep. And a quarter of our time asleep is spent dreaming. So, for the average person alive in 2022, with a life expectancy of around 73, that clocks in at just over six years of dreaming. Yet, given the central role that dreaming...
EatingWell
Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's
As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
Risk of suicide almost seven times higher after young onset dementia diagnosis
This risk of someone dying by suicide is almost seven times higher after the diagnosis of young onset dementia, according to a new study. Experts say the findings suggest that clinics should identify those diagnosed with the condition before the age of 65 and carry out suicide risk assessments. Researchers...
New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment
Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
neurologylive.com
Crenezumab Does Not Reduce Clinical Decline in Adults With Early Alzheimer Disease
In 2 phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trials, findings showed that although crenezumab was well tolerated, it did not reduce clinical decline in participants with early Alzheimer disease. News from 2 phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trials, CREAD (NCT02670083) and CREAD2 (NCT03114657), showed in their findings that intervention with crenezumab (AC Immune...
