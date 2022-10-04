Read full article on original website
Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced
In modern years, Mustangs routinely produce over 400 horsepower. However, fans should respect the most powerful Mustangs, like the S550 GT500. The post Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The First New Ford Mustang Race Car Is a 5.4-Liter Australian Monster
What you're looking at here is the first racing car spun off the new-for-2024, seventh-generation Ford Mustang. It's slated to compete in the Australian Supercars championship, which kicks off with the Bathurst 1000 this weekend, October 9. It's the first of a rash of new competition Mustangs to come, and it's also the first Mustang to enter Supercars' new Gen 3 format.
Win this Rapid Red 760 hp Shelby Mustang GT500 With 25-Percent More Entries
The 2021 Shelby GT500 is incredibly fast, relatively luxurious, and somewhat elusive. This Rapid Red 2021 Shelby GT500 features a 760-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter Cross Plane Crank V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. Putting this much power to the ground can prove difficult but not for the new GT500, thanks to Ford’s advanced MagneRide™ suspension system and the included Carbon Fiber Track Pack. Exposed carbon fiber offers incredible looks and mechanical performance while Brembo™ brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and a GT4 track wing keep the 760-horsepower and 625 ft-lb of torque under control.
Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars
There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 0-60 and 1/4-Mile Tested: As Good as We Hoped?
It's been four model years since a Chevrolet Corvette was available with a Z06 package, and its return for 2023 marks the first time that the factory go-faster kit has appeared on the mid-engine C8 model. Unlike the previous Z06, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 doesn't get a supercharged version of the stalwart 6.2-liter pushrod V-8, but an entirely new, rev-happy flat-plane-crank (like a Ferrari) 5.5-liter LT6 V-8 that doesn't rumble as much as it wails.
prestigeonline.com
Lamborghini ceases production of its iconic sports car
After being around for more than a decade, Automobili Lamborghini has revealed its final Aventador, effectively closing the chapter of its beloved and iconic super sports car. First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, its moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive. Its engine mounted longways at the rear – Longitudinale Posteriore – but the Aventador encapsulated so much more.
MotorAuthority
Audi RS 4 and RS 5 receive new Competition packs
Audi's RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style. Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over...
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Will Have Steel Skid Plates, Improved AWD
The next-generation Honda Pilot will debut before the end of the year, and the big reveal could be right around the corner. The latest teaser images provide the best look yet at the new SUV, which Honda is showing off in its TrailSport trim, with the automaker promising that this will be its most “off-road capable” SUV ever.
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
1934 Streamliner Looks Like Nothing Else, And It's The Only One Left
The 1934 McQuay-Norris Streamliner is a pretty unique car, but that's not only because of its rather peculiar design. With only six units built from 1933 to 1934, you'd be hard-pressed to find something like it on the road – much more so with the fact that this is the only one currently in existence.
1968 Pontiac Firebird 400 Will Leave You Astonished
Pontiac is one of the most distinctly American brands to ever show its face on the nation’s Automotive Market. Featuring style that no one else had the guts to put out there and some truly incredible performance, the manufacturer quickly established itself as the performance wing of GM. Sure they had their “Grandma car” phase in the early nineteen 60s in late 1950s, but the addition of the GTO to their lineup pretty much quashed any rumors that Pontiac was falling short. Of course, ever since then the pressure was on to always be constantly innovating which was exactly why they came out with the Pontiac Firebird soon after Ford released their Mustang. America is a nation fueled by competition in this car is a perfect example of that.
Another Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition Emerges, Limited To 1,000 Units
The Toyota FJ Cruiser is probably one of the most enduring nameplates in the world – and we're talking about how many times it reached the end of its production. In 2014, the retro-styled off-roader was phased out in the US, while Japan announced the end of its production in 2017 together with a Final Edition. However, Toyota continues selling and making the model in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Celebrates 25 Years Of The Tourist Trophy
Audi hasn't been showing much love to the TT in recent years but that's only because customers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of the sporty compact coupe. One of the last – if not the final – opportunities to purchase the Tourist Trophy in the spicy RS version is this Iconic Edition offered solely as a coupe. The Four Rings plan to make only 100 cars and all are going to be sold in Europe, including right-hand-drive markets.
This Tuned Renntech S76R S-Class Mercedes Makes 615 HP From a 7.6-Liter V12
RENNtechAMG tuning company Renntech might just have built the perfect W140.
GMC Hummer EV Drag Races F-150 Lightning Before Battling Escalade V
We're living in a strange time. Automakers are producing high-powered SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade V that can compete against electric pickup trucks in a drag race, returning impressive performance figures for their segments. A new video from TFLEV attempts to see which is the quickest through the quarter-mile, gathering the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Cadillac Escalade V for the battle.
Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs
Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
Motor1.com
