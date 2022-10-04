Pontiac is one of the most distinctly American brands to ever show its face on the nation’s Automotive Market. Featuring style that no one else had the guts to put out there and some truly incredible performance, the manufacturer quickly established itself as the performance wing of GM. Sure they had their “Grandma car” phase in the early nineteen 60s in late 1950s, but the addition of the GTO to their lineup pretty much quashed any rumors that Pontiac was falling short. Of course, ever since then the pressure was on to always be constantly innovating which was exactly why they came out with the Pontiac Firebird soon after Ford released their Mustang. America is a nation fueled by competition in this car is a perfect example of that.

