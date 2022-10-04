ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

City of Flint to engage in active shooter training with schools & churches

FLINT, Mich. – The City of Flint announced that Flint Police will engage in active shooter training with local residents. The City says that these trainings will help Flint Police and the community prepare if a mass shooting were to occur, and that this training will go to help prevent those type of shootings in the future.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Health
Saginaw, MI
Education
City
Detroit, MI
City
Blanchard, MI
Saginaw, MI
Health
City
East Lansing, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
MLive

Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Retirement#Svsu#Linus College#Kochville Twp#Frenchman
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County commissioner to defend seat against newcomer in November

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI — An incumbent member of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners will look to keep his seat from a Republican opponent this November. Democrat Jack Tany, who represents District 2 on the board, will face Republican challenger Anthony J. Krolik in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. The winner will receive a 2-year term on the 11-member commission.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Flint Criminal Prosecution Issues Statement

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and the Flint Water Prosecution Team released the statement below following Judge Elizabeth Kelly’s dismissal of charges against defendants in the Flint criminal prosecution:. “We are committed to Flint. Despite the prosecution’s tireless pursuit of justice for...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Cars 108

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

State wins legal victory against owners of failed Edenville dam

Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon. Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Peer 360 Recovery hosting Expungement Fair in Saginaw this weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Join Peer 360 Recovery Alliance and community partners as...
EDENVILLE, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

MDHHS, Food Bank plan Flint mobile pantries for October

FLINT, MI – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout the month of October. Thanks to the partnership of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, October’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy