Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MSU president, faculty demand Board of Trustees cease interference in Title IX probe
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University’s president, provost and faculty senate have all demanded the university’s Board of Trustees cease interfering in an outside investigation into a Title IX review surrounding the removal of the business school dean this summer. The Faculty Senate sent a letter on...
WNEM
Peer 360 Recovery hosting Expungement Fair in Saginaw this weekend
Join Peer 360 Recovery Alliance and community partners as they help residents start a clean, new slate in life. The Expungement Clinic is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 4790 Gratiot Road, Saginaw.
2 running for a pair of Saginaw Public School Board of Education seats
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — While it may be one of the few uncontested races for a school board seat countywide, Saginaw Public Schools District has two candidates on the ballot this Nov. 8. Former Saginaw Mayor Joyce J. Seals will be running for re-election for her board of education...
nbc25news.com
City of Flint to engage in active shooter training with schools & churches
FLINT, Mich. – The City of Flint announced that Flint Police will engage in active shooter training with local residents. The City says that these trainings will help Flint Police and the community prepare if a mass shooting were to occur, and that this training will go to help prevent those type of shootings in the future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Genesee Intermediate School District will fill vacant seat on Flint school board
FLINT, MI -- The Genesee Intermediate School District will fill the vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education after former Treasurer Danielle Green resigned from her position in August. Green resigned per the terms of a plea agreement with the City of Flint after she was charged...
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
Democrats seek to keep slim majority in Michigan State Board of Trustees election. Here’s who’s running.
EAST LANSING, MI - Democrats seek to hold a 5-3 majority on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. A pair of Republicans seek to draw even on Nov. 8. There are seven candidates running for the two open seats decided by statewide voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Bay City announces retirement of public safety director following complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City announced its public safety director, Michael Cecchini, is retiring. This comes after Cecchini was placed on administrative leave following a complaint from a Bay City resident. The complaint stems from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers Edge in...
Saginaw County commissioner to defend seat against newcomer in November
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI — An incumbent member of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners will look to keep his seat from a Republican opponent this November. Democrat Jack Tany, who represents District 2 on the board, will face Republican challenger Anthony J. Krolik in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. The winner will receive a 2-year term on the 11-member commission.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Flint Criminal Prosecution Issues Statement
DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and the Flint Water Prosecution Team released the statement below following Judge Elizabeth Kelly’s dismissal of charges against defendants in the Flint criminal prosecution:. “We are committed to Flint. Despite the prosecution’s tireless pursuit of justice for...
EPA begins demolition, cleanup of former Flint business
FLINT, MI -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin demolition of a former corner store on the city’s east side. Cleanup at 1815 Davison Road will be completed by the end of November and will not cause road closures, according to an EPA news release. Following a November...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan utility regulators launch audit of storm response, demand answers
LANSING, MICH. – Regulators of Michigan’s major electric utilities are unimpressed with the state’s two largest power providers’ storm responses and lack of progress toward minimizing outages. This week, it ordered an independent audit to track down why. The Michigan Public Service Commission on Oct. 5,...
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Watch U.S. Rep. Kildee, Junge debate in race for U.S. House District 8 seat
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee in a debate Monday, Oct. 3, faced his 2022 election opponent, Paul Junge. Voters will decide between Kildee (D-Flint Township) and Junge (R-Grand Blanc) in the race for the U.S. House District 8 seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 60-minute debate,...
Prosecutors are angry, disappointed after charges dropped in Flint water scandal
“Despite the prosecution’s tireless pursuit of justice for the victims of the water crisis, the courts have once again sided in favor of well-connected, wealthy individuals with political power and influence…”
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
WNEM
State wins legal victory against owners of failed Edenville dam
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon. Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Peer 360 Recovery hosting Expungement Fair in Saginaw this weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Join Peer 360 Recovery Alliance and community partners as...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
MDHHS, Food Bank plan Flint mobile pantries for October
FLINT, MI – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout the month of October. Thanks to the partnership of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, October’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0