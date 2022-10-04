ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Shoes suggested; LEGO house for sale

By Sheila Stogsdill
 2 days ago

KENOSHA, Wisc. – You must watch your step in this Wisconsin residence.

The asking price for the 2,114-square-foot house is $250,000.  The residence has three bedrooms, two baths and room for a person’s Lego collection.

Photographs provided by Alissa Traughber, RE/MAX Newport Elite

Photos of the Wisconsin house and its listing circulated on social media after a Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos.

Check out the listing

The listing says, “If you love LEGOs then today is your luck day….” And  this home “is very LEGO friendly.”

The residence has a finished basement “with not one but two rec room areas and also a workshop with a steel entry door,” according to the listing.

“Shiver me timbers” Pirate houseboat for sale

The house has been on the market for 12 days.

Some of the 4,600 comments on Zillow Gone Wild:

“This is why we grow up to be adults. To have fun, creative homes like this. Love it!!”

“It’s lovely! A house where you must wear shoes”

“All the shelving and organizing leads me to think they must have an organizational kink.”

Honestly I’m just disappointed the house wasn’t made of Legos.”

“My partner and I have Lego dates where we have tea and build Legos. Our house is stuffed with Legos. Could be worse!”

“I feel like you would need to take out two mortgages… One for the house and one for the massive amount of Lego sets you would need to buy in order to fill that room to make it worth it.”

Zillow Gone Wild typically lists houses for sale that are unusual or interesting.  The Facebook account has over 1.1 million followers.

