Troy, NY

Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady

A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
Millers Backyard BBQ Will Have an Actual Restaurant in Cohoes Soon

When you talk about an excellent barbeque in the Capital Region, Millers Backyard BBQ always comes up in the conversation. They are known for their barbeque trailer that does fundraisers and pop-up dinners in our area. A couple of weeks ago they had a minor setback but they just announced some exciting news about an actual restaurant!
The Ultimate Rankings! Which Franchise Do Albany, NY Fans Love Most?

Albany, New York is a unique sports market; it's truly in the middle of it all. As a native of the Capital Region, sports fans in the area are within a car ride from teams in New York City (and East Rutherford, New Jersey), Buffalo, Boston and beyond. As such, local fans have sports allegiances that vary drastically. Some are New York City purists, others bleed into Massachusetts, and still more find their favorite teams outside the confines of the Northeast.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
If You Love Historical Homes, Albany is For You, and These Stats Prove It

The City of Albany is New York's oldest contiguous city, and as such, it has a number of incredible historical houses. Albany was officially chartered by the British government in 1686, but when New York was officially established as a colony, and later a state, it was named the capital of New York in 1797. Since that time, the city has of course grown exponentially, and the rest of the region followed suit. Despite all of the changes, the State Capital still proudly displays certain elements from its past.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Another Hoagie Chain Is Coming Upstate, Set To Open 10 Capital Region Locations

A popular national sub-shiop is set to land in the Capital Region with plans for 10 restaurants in the area. Here in the Capital Region we already have several great sub-shop chains, but in my experience two of them are really top-flight and rise above the rest: DeBella's (Love their everything bread!) and Jersey Mike's (Gotta have a roast beef Mike's Way!). They simply have great sandwiches - those two are a couple of my go-to's!
7 Popular Hair-Raising Haunted Attractions – Just Minutes from Albany!

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY - Just Minutes from Albany!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites

There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
Clifton Park Chick-fil-A Moooving Forward-When Will it Open? [PICS]

We haven't heard much about the Chick-fil-A that is being built in Clifton Park but now we know when we can expect it to open. It now has the approval to begin construction. The Town of Clifton Park Deputy Supervisor Anthony Morelli said that the Town was very concerned about the additional traffic in that area of Clifton Park that is already congested according to CBS 6 Albany. He also said that,
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
