FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: Quinn Ewers named starter against Oklahoma
Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will make his return to the starting lineup this Saturday against arch-rival Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. Ewers has been out with a sprained sternoclavicular joint in his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered in the first quarter of...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma advanced stats preview
The Texas Longhorns finished with an impressive 38-20 performance against the West Virginia Moumtaineers last weekend. They were able to gather themselves after a disappointing loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders the week prior and can consider themselves still in contention for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas is an advanced stats darling
Over the last several weeks, a recurring question for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is whether his team has improved over last season. The close loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide suggested significant progress. Another blown lead in the overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders looked like continued mediocrity.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders emerging as an impact player
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas Longhorns leading the West Virginia Mountaineers 7-0 late in the first quarter, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian dialed up some trickeration — quarterback Hudson Card took the ball from under center and immediately threw it to wide receiver Xavier Worthy behind the line of scrimmage. As the defense focused on the Texas playmaker, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders worked down the seam and behind the distracted safety as Worthy launched the pass for a 33-yard touchdown and some separation that the Longhorns never relinquished in the 38-20 victory.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers partners with tech firm Metabilia in NIL deal
Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers just signed another lucrative name, image and likeness deal, Yahoo Finance reports. This time, with the tech firm Metabilia. Essentially, Ewers is helping the firm hock NFTs. From Yahoo Finance: “Supporters of Quinn Ewers can purchase a limited release of Member Pass NFTs...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma preview: Longhorns try to end losing streak against the Sooners
For the first time since 1998, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will enter the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday with neither team ranked and the biggest matchup in the Big 12 happening in Lawrence as the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks face off against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.
Burnt Orange Nation
Sarkisian has a decision to make: Start Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card vs. Oklahoma
After missing the last three games with a clavicle sprain, it seems that Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is healthy. “We’re healthier than we’ve ever been since the start of the season,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said of his quarterback room on Monday. With that said, Ewers...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: Once again, Texas’ Ryan Watts was this week’s standout after a stellar performance against West Virginia
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn football commits in action, Oct. 6-7
The Texas high school football season has entered week 7, and the Texas Longhorns’ current commits are all over half-way through with their season as they prepare for important district games and await Saturday’s Red River Rivalry game, one most of them will be watching as future Longhorns for the first time.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Who’s under center for Texas versus Oklahoma? Good question.
Another week, and another question about who will start at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns when they travel to Dallas to take on the equally shaky Oklahoma Sooners. “We’ll see how the week goes,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said, per 27Sports. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT...
