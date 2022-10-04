ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Report: Quinn Ewers named starter against Oklahoma

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will make his return to the starting lineup this Saturday against arch-rival Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. Ewers has been out with a sprained sternoclavicular joint in his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered in the first quarter of...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma advanced stats preview

The Texas Longhorns finished with an impressive 38-20 performance against the West Virginia Moumtaineers last weekend. They were able to gather themselves after a disappointing loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders the week prior and can consider themselves still in contention for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas is an advanced stats darling

Over the last several weeks, a recurring question for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is whether his team has improved over last season. The close loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide suggested significant progress. Another blown lead in the overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders looked like continued mediocrity.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders emerging as an impact player

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas Longhorns leading the West Virginia Mountaineers 7-0 late in the first quarter, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian dialed up some trickeration — quarterback Hudson Card took the ball from under center and immediately threw it to wide receiver Xavier Worthy behind the line of scrimmage. As the defense focused on the Texas playmaker, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders worked down the seam and behind the distracted safety as Worthy launched the pass for a 33-yard touchdown and some separation that the Longhorns never relinquished in the 38-20 victory.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Morgantown, WV
Football
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma preview: Longhorns try to end losing streak against the Sooners

For the first time since 1998, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will enter the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday with neither team ranked and the biggest matchup in the Big 12 happening in Lawrence as the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks face off against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Little
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn football commits in action, Oct. 6-7

The Texas high school football season has entered week 7, and the Texas Longhorns’ current commits are all over half-way through with their season as they prepare for important district games and await Saturday’s Red River Rivalry game, one most of them will be watching as future Longhorns for the first time.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy