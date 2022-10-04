Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Report: Jordan Poole in 'Good Spirits' After Fight With Draymond Green
Poole stayed after Golden State Warriors practice to get shots up after altercation with Draymond
Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are taking things slow with Klay Thompson
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Chilly Relationship With Another All-Time Lakers Legend
Kind of a depressing update, honestly.
Woj drops more details on Warriors star Draymond Green’s ‘punch’ aimed at Jordan Poole
NBA Twitter nearly broke after it was reported that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. It was initially reported that Green “forcefully struck” Poole. On Thursday, ESPN’s Woj dropped some more details on the ‘punch’ thrown by Green.
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He's In Contact With Delonte West But The Former NBA Player Is Still Struggling: "He's Gotta Want To Help Himself First. I've Tried. I Know It's Tough For Him."
Professional sports are a gateway for a lot of people that come from terrible backgrounds to change their lives and amass wealth that their families never had. The NBA has more rag-to-riches stories than most other professions, with some of the greatest athletes coming from impoverished backgrounds and building a life for themselves off the back of their hard work. However, not every story has a happy ending.
Sporting News
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward
Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown
Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
Millions tuned in to see Ben Simmons take a jumper against the Sixers.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
