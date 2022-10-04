Read full article on original website
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
NBA
Maccabi Ra'anana Head to Portland for the Trail Blazers' Third Preseason Game
After starting out preseason with two losses in back-to-back games, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) will play their final home preseason game of 2022 when they host Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli National League Thursday night at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. SERIES NOTES. • Tonight's...
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks
Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Player Injured
On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that Evan Mobley would miss 1-2 weeks with a right ankle sprain.
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
Dallas Mavs at OKC Thunder GAMEDAY: Preview, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Mavericks open preseason play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tulsa on Wednesday night. Two key players have already been ruled out. Will Luka Doncic play?
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113
Game summary, stats, and interviews following the Atlanta Hawks preseason victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA preview: Trae Young gets help at both ends of floor, but there still are concerns
It was quickly overshadowed by several other bombshell NBA developments, but the Atlanta Hawks significantly improved their prospects for the 2022-23 season when they pulled off a blockbuster deal for Dejounte Murray early in the offseason. Murray now joins superstar Trae Young to form one of the most dynamic backcourts in the NBA, and, when healthy, Altanta should sport a well-rounded and talented starting lineup.
NBA
NBC Sports Washington, Wizards announce regional TV schedule for 2022-23 NBA season
WASHINGTON, DC – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Wizards’ 2022-23 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of 81 regular season games, comprehensive gameday programs, the team’s upcoming preseason game at Charlotte and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app. Chris...
2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player Betting Primer
Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Hailburton are co-favorites at SI Sportsbook to be named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.
NBA・
Suns Fall Out of Top Tier in ESPN's NBA Rankings
ESPN's Zach Lowe left the Phoenix Suns out of the league's top tier of teams heading into the new season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Photo After Loss To Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo made a post to Twitter after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Atlanta Hawks.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats
The Chicago quarterback currently ranks last in the NFL for multiple passing categories.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA・
