ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem heading to GeForce Now with ray tracing
Nvidia revealed that A Plague Tale: Requiem is heading to the GeForce Now cloud gaming service on the same day it releases on other platforms. The best part about the game’s expansion to the service is that it will support ray tracing. The company said in a blog post...
The Outer Worlds 2: Everything we know so far about Obsidian's new RPG
Obsidian is developing The Outer Worlds 2 to be a must-play RPG for Xbox Series X and PC
The new Humble Bundle contains 400 hours of the best RPGs ever made for $20
A bargain at twice the price, an epic at half the length.
Skyrim’s Dragonborn Having The Legal Authority To Serve As Jarl Is A Long-Awaited Request From The Game’s Fanbase
A fan of the role-playing action game The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim recently made a mod that allows the Dragonborn to serve as a true Jarl in the game, expanding the range of exciting possibilities available to players. Jarls rule over major settlements and fortresses throughout Tamriel from their apex...
techeblog.com
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
Polygon
Persona 5 is getting a card game that will steal your tabletop
The Phantom Thieves are coming to steal your heart in yet another medium: tabletop games. The excellent JRPG Persona 5 Royal is being adapted into a strategy card game, out next year. Published by Pandasaurus Games (publishers of the wonderful Machi Koro 2, one of our picks for the best...
Digital Trends
Build out your game library with GameStop’s video game sale, live now!
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. The best way to grow your physical game collection is to wait for an excellent sale, when all of the prices have dropped to more reasonable levels, or when your hard-earned money goes a little further and you can get more games for your buck. You can always buy used games too, of course, but a good sale makes all the difference. And right now, GameStop is having a massive sale on video games, which will last until October 8. You can get up to 50% off select games, including newer titles like Tales of Arise, Battlefield 2042, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, DOOM Slayers Collection, and much more. If none of the titles we just mentioned were able to capture your attention, don’t fret, there are many more worth checking out.
Polygon
Excited for Bayonetta 3? Play Valkyrie Elysium
At a recent Nintendo press event, I played a demo for Bayonetta 3, in which I tore through a procession of demonic enemies with monstrous clubs, incisive swords, and a collection of tri-barreled handguns. I also summoned friendly demons to fight by my side, and at one point, rode on the back of a demon ally who was, in turn, using a pair of train cars to water-ski through the narrow confines of a Tokyo canal. Having not played a Bayonetta game before, I left the event feeling both foolish and elated: Why have I not touched this series before? I thought. That absolutely ruled. I was now officially excited for the game’s Oct. 28 release.
ComicBook
Wild Hearts Releases Lengthy New Gameplay Trailer
Wild Hearts isn't set to release until early next year, but Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have dropped an all-new gameplay trailer to build hype for the game. Lasting more than seven minutes in total, the trailer gives viewers a better glimpse at the game's world, most notably the Hanagasumi Hills location. Hanagasumi Hills is one of the game's hunting locations, and each one is based on a different season. With its lush scenery, Hanagasumi Hills is based on the spring season. The trailer also features an extended look at the game's Kingtusk enemy, and how players can tackle it solo or in co-op.
Polygon
Here’s how to level up your battle pass in Overwatch 2
The battle pass is one of the biggest and most obvious additions to Overwatch 2. It’s not only the chief way to gain cosmetics for your characters and account — replacing the oft-maligned loot boxes — but it’s also the way to unlock any new heroes Blizzard adds to the game.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Purrloin be Shiny?
For Oct. 4, 2022, Purrloin will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And no, Purrloin cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet)!. Purrloin, the dark-type devious cat Pokémon from Unova, will need to be featured in some sort of event before its Shiny form gets added to the game. Since you can’t nab it Shiny, this Spotlight Hour will be good for evolving Pokémon to flesh out your Pokédex and fulfill any research tasks that require you to catch dark-type Pokémon.
Polygon
Blizzard axes Overwatch 2 phone number requirement in update on game’s rocky launch
Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 on Tuesday did not go as planned. Many players who attempted to play the revamped Overwatch experienced long queue times, were subjected to server errors, were disconnected from games, and had progress and items not carry over from the original game — that is, if they could connect to Blizzard’s game servers at all. On Wednesday evening, Blizzard apologized for the state of Overwatch 2’s launch and announced a major policy change: It will no longer require a phone number to be attached to a Battle.net account for “a majority of existing Overwatch players.”
wegotthiscovered.com
How to fix Duality’s Bell bug in Destiny 2
If you’re a Destiny 2 player who has been chasing after the seal for the Duality dungeon and its accompanying title, Discerptor, or at the very least trying to increase the pesky drop rate of the Heartshadow exotic sword, you’ve more than likely made an attempt to complete the Duality dungeon solo.
Digital Trends
Xbox Game Pass gets some spooky new additions for October
Xbox Game Pass is kicking off October with several seasonal games including Costume Quest, The Walking Dead, the day one additions of Scorn and A Plague Tale: Requiem. Xbox, as always, has revealed what new titles subscribers can look forward to downloading for the first half of the month, with the first batch of October games focusing on Halloween-themed titles. Scorn, the first-person horror adventure, and the rat-infested A Plague Tale: Requiem, are the major day one titles coming to the service, along with the first two seasons of the critically acclaimed TellTale Walking Dead games. The full slate will feature nine titles available across cloud, console, and PC. The full lineup looks like this:
techunwrapped.com
Games that do not exist for Nintendo Switch and that we would like to see one day
The Nintendo Switch catalog is precisely its strong point. The Big N console has come to move titles that seemed almost impossible, as is the case with The Witcher 3 or even Crysis Remastered. However, since we are real greedy people, and we only want to play lying on the couch, here are 5 games (6 more like) that we do not have on Switch, but that we would like to see come to portable at some point.
Polygon
Final Fantasy, Assassin’s Creed coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2024
Magic: The Gathering will welcome characters from Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed in 2024 through Wizards of the Coast’s Universes Beyond intiative. Wizards’ president Cynthia Williams made the announcement live during Hasbro’s Investor Day 2022 presentation. Announced in 2021, Universes Beyond is Wizards’ way of bringing...
Polygon
The first Dead Space remake trailer is here, and it’s as gross as you’d hope
The Dead Space remake is only a few months away, and the first official gameplay trailer is finally here. The trailer dropped on Tuesday morning and showcases Isaac Clarke — the protagonist from all three of the Dead Space games — running through the halls of the USG Ishimura, a planet cracker starship. The gameplay shows Isaac dismembering and mutilating a variety of zombie creatures, called Necromorphs, with his classic weapon: the plasma cutter.
Polygon
How RimWorld makes misery and crisis a rollicking good time
RimWorld is a bleakly comedic game that finds fun in three colonists starving to death, clinging to life under the shadow of a nuclear winter — or a whole group of beloved pawns being wiped off the map by a surprise raider incursion. It’s a game that isn’t interested in the concept of what’s fair, but what’s the most interesting. And this chaotic ethos is part of what has led the game to endure for nearly a decade: It’s not just a management or base-building game — it’s also a storytelling simulator that cranks out the wildest tales imaginable.
