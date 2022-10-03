Read full article on original website
Draymond Green Believes Punching Jordan Poole Won't Affect Warriors' Winning
SAN FRANCISCO -- The road to repeating as champions isn't supposed to go like this. There are bumps, there are potholes and there are wrong turns. Then there's this, a situation that can swerve the team bus off the road with no turning back. Will the leaked video of Draymond...
Draymond Green Not Expected to Miss Warriors Games for Jordan Poole Skirmish
Draymond not expected to miss any games for Poole skirmish originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. General manager Bob Myers said Thursday that the Warriors will handle any discipline for Draymond Green "internally" for his altercation with Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. "As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're...
Steph Curry Hopes Draymond Won't Lose ‘Superpowers' After Jordan Poole Fight
Steph doesn't want Dray to lose 'superpowers' after JP incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry knows the impact Draymond Green has on and off the court. Speaking with reporters following practice Thursday, Curry shared his thoughts on whether a generational gap between Green and Jordan Poole could...
NBA・
Cardinals Fans Leave Game During Phillies' Ninth-Inning Comeback
Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh...
These Are the Top 10 Rookies to Watch in the 2022-23 NHL Season
These are the top 10 rookies to watch in the 2022-23 NHL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. NHL season is about to be in full swing, which means it is time to start keeping watch for the young, new faces – the rookies. Players entering their first...
NHL・
Guardians Edge Rays 2-1 in MLB Wild Card Series Opener
Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez lead Guardians past Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are the bracket’s first winner. Cleveland leaned on ace Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series. Bieber punched out eight...
