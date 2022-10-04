Read full article on original website
After ‘Person of Interest’ Attempted Suicide, Sheriff’s Deputies Find Kidnapped Family of Four Dead in Rural California
A California sheriff released the worst possible news in the search for a kidnapped family of four. Authorities said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found dead on Wednesday. “Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed,” Merced County...
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
Central California kidnapping: Person of interest in custody, 4 family members still missing
A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in Merced County was taken into custody Tuesday, authorities announced.
Baby and Her Parents Among Four Kidnapped From Family Business in California
An eight-month-old girl was kidnapped along with her parents and uncle from a family business in California, authorities said. The Merced County Sheriff's Office shared details of the case in a statement Monday evening which described the suspect as armed and dangerous. The infant, Aroohi Dheri, and parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, along with uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, were all “taken against their will” from the business in Central Valley. Investigators say a motive for the abduction is not yet clear, but Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said authorities believe the kidnappers had destroyed evidence in “an attempt to cover their tracks.” “So far as I know, no contact has been made, nor ransom demands, nothing, from the suspects in this,” Warnke added. “We’ve got detectives out canvassing, we’ve had aircraft out looking for evidence. People are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this.”Read it at NBC News
'Our worst fears were realized': Sheriff makes announcement about missing family
Merced County, California, Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of a family of four kidnapped in California were found in a rural farm area days after being abducted at gunpoint.
