An eight-month-old girl was kidnapped along with her parents and uncle from a family business in California, authorities said. The Merced County Sheriff's Office shared details of the case in a statement Monday evening which described the suspect as armed and dangerous. The infant, Aroohi Dheri, and parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, along with uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, were all “taken against their will” from the business in Central Valley. Investigators say a motive for the abduction is not yet clear, but Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said authorities believe the kidnappers had destroyed evidence in “an attempt to cover their tracks.” “So far as I know, no contact has been made, nor ransom demands, nothing, from the suspects in this,” Warnke added. “We’ve got detectives out canvassing, we’ve had aircraft out looking for evidence. People are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this.”Read it at NBC News

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO