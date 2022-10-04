Read full article on original website
12news.com
Tucson girl initially denied medication at pharmacy after abortion ruling
The new abortion rules in Arizona are starting to affect some patients directly. A Tucson girl was initially denied medication at a Walgreens Pharmacy.
Man arrested for making threats to Maricopa County election official
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday in Iowa, for allegedly sending a threatening communication to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona. The same man also allegedly sent a threatening communication to an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney...
Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment
Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe."
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
kawc.org
Arizona doctors say territorial-era abortion law should only be for those without medical licenses
PHOENIX -- Arizona doctors want a judge to rule that the state's 1864 law banning virtually all abortions applies only to people without medical licenses. And that would free them to once again perform the medical procedure -- at least through the 15th week of pregnancy. Attorneys for the Arizona...
arizonasuntimes.com
The Goldwater Institute Demands Phoenix Officials Enforce Law in Homeless Encampment ‘The Zone’
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) filed an amicus brief in the State Superior Court urging an injunction blocking the City of Phoenix from any activity that would maintain a large homeless encampment known locally as ‘The Zone.’. “City leaders have been shunting homeless people into The Zone, and police...
Kari Lake’s Arizona campaign looks like nothing you’ve seen before
The Trump-aligned Republican’s non-traditional campaign represents a broader break from the old-line Republican Party.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
fox10phoenix.com
Fears of Fentanyl: Legalized test strip distribution underway in Arizona as synthetic opioid crisis rages on
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill in 2021 legalizing test strips that can detect fentanyl in drugs as the state has a front-row seat to the opioid crisis and the wave of fentanyl pouring into the country. Law enforcement says the southern border is the gateway. A...
legalreader.com
Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?
If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
kawc.org
Conservation groups: U.S. Fish and Wildlife didn't follow law restoring Mexican wolves in Arizona
PHOENIX -- Wildlife conservation groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over what they say is the agency's failure to follow federal law in approving a program to restore Mexican wolves to Arizona. The lawsuit filed in federal court contends the agency arbitrarily -- and illegally -- determined...
ABC 15 News
Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?
PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
Cheney warns Arizona voters that the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state are threats to democracy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Rep. Liz Cheney urged voters to reject Arizona’s Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state in next month's midterm election, casting them as existential threats to U.S. democracy. “If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you...
'Don't send a patrol car': Phoenix 911 dispatchers get guidelines for handling reports of illegal abortions
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is now telling 911 dispatchers how to handle callers reporting an illegal abortion. The instructions: Don't send a patrol car. Hand off the report to higher-ranking officers. This comes ten days after a Pima County judge allowed a near-total abortion ban to take...
AZFamily
Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
Arizona woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing her husband, son
KAIBETO, Ariz. — A woman in northern Arizona has been arrested and is facing federal charges. She allegedly shot and killed her husband and their son. According to The Associated Press, Lydia Carol King, 28, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of two counts of first-degree murder. In...
KOLD-TV
Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.
kyma.com
Arizona GOP Chair pleads the Fifth in House Committee deposition
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection. The details about Ward’s deposition came at a hearing where lawyers urged a federal judge to block the committee from getting her phone...
