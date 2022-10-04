ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri among top 10 states in smoking rates and smoking-related deaths

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xms69_0iLUOQym00

MISSOURI – Millions die from smoking-related illnesses and health complications worldwide each year, and new research finds Missouri might be one of the hardest-hit US states from smoking.

A recent report from NiceRx, a medication access company, ranked Missouri among the top 10 states in smoking rates and smoking-related deaths. The state ranked ninth and sixth in those respective categories.

Trending: Top high schools, districts in St. Louis area

According to the report, Missouri’s smoking rate in 2022 is around 19.6% and smoking-related death rate was around 183 per 100,000 people when last tracked in 2019.

To compile the data, NiceRx utilized information from the World Population Review. West Virginia was the state with the highest smoking rate and smoking-related death rate.

“Tobacco is one of the biggest causes of preventable deaths in the world,” says NiceRX. “It also increases the risk of a variety of health issues, such as an increased risk of a stroke, risk of multiple forms of cancer, as well as heart problems, such as heart disease.”

The findings on Missouri come months after the American Lung Association gave the Show-Me State a failing grade for funding tobacco prevention and cessation efforts in its latest “State of Tobacco Control” report .

Top Stories: Richard Emery sentenced to death in St. Charles quadruple murder

The American Lung Association calls for Missouri’s elected officials to take the following actions to reduce tobacco use:

  1. Increase state funding for tobacco prevention and cessation
  2. Pass comprehensive smokefree laws and policies at the local and state level
  3. Increase tobacco taxes on all tobacco products.

Missouri’s tobacco tax is currently the lowest in the nation. The state imposes a 17-cent tax on a pack of cigarettes, considerably lower than the highest state-based tobacco tax ($4.35 in New York). The state last raised its tobacco tax rate in 1993 from 13 cents to 17 cents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

2 South American researchers killed in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 6th, 2022

(Columbia, MO) -- A Missouri man released from prison in August is now accused of throwing a woman to her death from a Columbia bridge. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect that led officers to arrest a 31-year-old Columbia man. He served prison time for stabbing a homeless man. The identity of the woman who died Tuesday evening in the bridge incident has not been released.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Maine Government
State
West Virginia State
State
Missouri State
CJ Coombs

The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest

Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
KMOV

Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois’ Safe-T Act

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A new bi-partisan lawsuit was filed against the Illinois’ Safe-T Act, which calls for ending cash bail in the state. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin have announced they’re filing a suit against the controversial law. The suit claims that eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional, partly because it violates […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Tobacco Control#Tax Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
FOX 2

FOX 2

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy