Richmond, VA

thecollegianur.com

UR students host third annual flu shot clinic

University of Richmond students are hosting the third annual flu shot clinic on Oct. 6, 13 and 22. The clinic will be held in the Mind and Body Studio on the second floor of the Well-Being Center from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Flu shots are free for all UR students, and no appointment is needed, said senior Haley Gladden, one of the flu shot clinic coordinators.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

UR Weekly Roundup | Fall break edition

Fall break is just around the corner. For students staying on campus, there are plenty of events and places to check out. Looking to stay on campus? Here are some happenings:. Head to the Demonstration Kitchen in the Well-Being Center on Friday to learn how to make pesto pasta with blistered tomatoes, a salad and salad dressing. University of Richmond’s registered dietitian, Madeline Nathe, will be leading the session. For more information, click here.
urbanviewsrva.com

VSU Homecoming Parade returns after 2-year hiatus with a New Route

VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY—Virginia State University is excited to announce the return of the annual VSU Homecoming Parade. The yearly tradition has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:00 am beginning in Old Towne Petersburg and ending at the VSU Multipurpose Center. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams composed of 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
PETERSBURG, VA
styleweekly.com

Navigating the Folk Fest

This year’s Folk Festival features the traditional embarrassment of riches: eighty-eight performances on six stages, featuring multiple styles both familiar and unfamiliar. More than half of the 35 artists appear multiple times, which means that nearly half appear only once. In addition to the focused sets, there are several mashup sessions providing a bit of insight across multiple styles culminating in cross-cultural jam sessions that, while brief and unpredictable, are often among the brightest moments in the weekend.
RICHMOND, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Journalist names VCU as one of 37 colleges to virtually monitor students

A journalist listed VCU as one of 37 colleges to purchase and use Social Sentinel, a service he said was used for monitoring student protests. VCU Police admitted to using the tool, according to university spokesperson Corey Byers. University police entered into a contract with Social Sentinel in November 2015 and ended it in August 2017. It paid $9,999 its first year and $15,000 its second year, but did not use it again once VCU Police discontinued their service in 2017.
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

A generational challenge - Where are Virginia’s Black male doctors?

This story is published through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO. Jaz-Munn “Jaz” Johnson, a third-year medical student, headed to the Hillside Court public housing complex in Richmond on a recent Saturday. Johnson and other students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

‘Let’s Eat, Let’s Meet’

When I asked Dan and Tamara how they ended up in Carytown blending tea on a Friday night, they ribbed each other good-naturedly. “I asked my husband to take me on a date that wasn’t dinner,” Tamara says. Dan replies with a laugh, “She doesn’t like live music, so all that was left was tea.”
RICHMOND, VA
