Read full article on original website
Related
thecollegianur.com
UR professors no longer have Zoom in classrooms, limiting flexibility for quarantined students
This fall at the University of Richmond, professors can request that students wear masks in class, but hybrid teaching is no longer an option for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on advice from the faculty senate, hybrid teaching has been discouraged by administrators this...
thecollegianur.com
UR students host third annual flu shot clinic
University of Richmond students are hosting the third annual flu shot clinic on Oct. 6, 13 and 22. The clinic will be held in the Mind and Body Studio on the second floor of the Well-Being Center from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Flu shots are free for all UR students, and no appointment is needed, said senior Haley Gladden, one of the flu shot clinic coordinators.
thecollegianur.com
UR Weekly Roundup | Fall break edition
Fall break is just around the corner. For students staying on campus, there are plenty of events and places to check out. Looking to stay on campus? Here are some happenings:. Head to the Demonstration Kitchen in the Well-Being Center on Friday to learn how to make pesto pasta with blistered tomatoes, a salad and salad dressing. University of Richmond’s registered dietitian, Madeline Nathe, will be leading the session. For more information, click here.
urbanviewsrva.com
VSU Homecoming Parade returns after 2-year hiatus with a New Route
VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY—Virginia State University is excited to announce the return of the annual VSU Homecoming Parade. The yearly tradition has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:00 am beginning in Old Towne Petersburg and ending at the VSU Multipurpose Center. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams composed of 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleweekly.com
Navigating the Folk Fest
This year’s Folk Festival features the traditional embarrassment of riches: eighty-eight performances on six stages, featuring multiple styles both familiar and unfamiliar. More than half of the 35 artists appear multiple times, which means that nearly half appear only once. In addition to the focused sets, there are several mashup sessions providing a bit of insight across multiple styles culminating in cross-cultural jam sessions that, while brief and unpredictable, are often among the brightest moments in the weekend.
Petersburg cornhole tournament to raise money for toddler with brain tumor
On Thursday evening, Old Towne's Alibi will be hosting their second annual Sydney Strong Memorial Cornhole for a Cause Tournament. Special drinks and t-shirts will also be on sale.
PHOTOS: Petersburg’s Walnut Hill Elementary School hosts ‘Muffins with Moms’ event
On the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Walnut Hill Elementary School hosted "Muffins with Moms," where more than 380 moms and mother figures showed up to have breakfast with their kids.
commonwealthtimes.org
Journalist names VCU as one of 37 colleges to virtually monitor students
A journalist listed VCU as one of 37 colleges to purchase and use Social Sentinel, a service he said was used for monitoring student protests. VCU Police admitted to using the tool, according to university spokesperson Corey Byers. University police entered into a contract with Social Sentinel in November 2015 and ended it in August 2017. It paid $9,999 its first year and $15,000 its second year, but did not use it again once VCU Police discontinued their service in 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtf.org
A generational challenge - Where are Virginia’s Black male doctors?
This story is published through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO. Jaz-Munn “Jaz” Johnson, a third-year medical student, headed to the Hillside Court public housing complex in Richmond on a recent Saturday. Johnson and other students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of...
rvahub.com
School Board with the Exception of Jonathan Young Reject Youngkin’s New Transgender Policy
Last night school board member Liz Doerr proposed the following resolution with the support of Superintendent Kamaras. It passed with only 4th District School Board member Jonathan Young voting against it. Last week thousands of students across the state and here in Richmond walked out of class in protest of...
Why you should get your flu shot before the end of October
Numbers show this flu season is starting earlier, and some health experts suggest it could also be more severe.
richmondmagazine.com
‘Let’s Eat, Let’s Meet’
When I asked Dan and Tamara how they ended up in Carytown blending tea on a Friday night, they ribbed each other good-naturedly. “I asked my husband to take me on a date that wasn’t dinner,” Tamara says. Dan replies with a laugh, “She doesn’t like live music, so all that was left was tea.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
In graves of a lost Black cemetery, hope for links to family history
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Archaeologist Jack Gary pulls back the plastic tarp covering the grave. A few surprised frogs jump out of the way. He shows the outline of the burial, marked by the disturbed soil thrown on top of the deceased. At the foot of the grave, his team found...
Richmond School Board member wants discussion on Fox fire 'failures'
A Richmond School Board member requested a discussion related to fire safety in schools during the board's Monday night meeting following a Problem Solvers Investigation report.
Get lit! Fall Garden Glow at Maymont returns for 5th annual illumination
This year, the event is projected to be bigger than ever, with expanded seating and art installations on the Carriage House Lawn, as well as food trucks, fire pits, a Glow Bar and Glow Shop where an array of twinkling, glowing souvenirs can be purchased.
Richmond Folk Festival: What to know before you go this weekend
If you're one of more than 200,000 people estimated to attend the Richmond Folk Festival this year, then there may be a few things you'll want to know before you head out.
After her family lost everything to mold, the community helped them back up
Benefa Anning, a mother of two, shared her story with CBS 6 after her apartment was covered in mold after the air conditioning failed at her home in the Canterbury Square Apartments in Henrico.
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
As we should expect given the time of year, Amazon is on a hiring spree, and it includes Virginia. The company has 3,700 positions in the Commonwealth, including 1,400 in the Richmond area, according to media release forwarded this morning.
City of Hopewell hosting career fair to fill public service positions
According to a release from the city, the fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Hopewell Community Center, which is on the 100 block of West City Point Road.
Comments / 1