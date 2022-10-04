ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raleigh News & Observer

‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe

After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
Tribune-Review

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews matchup with Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers fans will likely be hanging on coach Mike Tomlin’s every word during his weekly press conference Tuesday, anticipating his decision on the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett replaced veteran Mitch Trubisky at the start...
PITTSBURGH, PA
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

5 Jets players the Miami Dolphins need to account for on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins will face a Jets team that may finally be finding their footing in the Robert Saleh era but five players stand out as ones Miami has to take care of. They were epic battles that spanned over a decade. Quarterback duos that made great defenses look like nobodies. The Dolphins and Jets have a long and storied rivalry but lately, Miami has owned the series.
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs

View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.

The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Russell Wilson
Raleigh News & Observer

Ravens Add Linebacker From Giants Practice Squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to their group of linebackers by officially signing A.J. Klein off the Giants practice squad. Klein, 31, played the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and before being released in March. He had 35 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances last year. He also had four tackles in the postseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Film Expert Says Patrick Surtain II is ‘Best CB in NFL’

Patrick Surtain II has been one of the bright spots of the Denver Broncos' 2022 season, and plenty are taking notice. Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen, in fact, has pegged the 2021 first-round pick as the best cornerback in the NFL this season. In his Film Room article, Klassen leads off...
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Ohio State Freshman QB Devin Brown Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State freshman quarterback Devin Brown lost his black stripe following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as part the tradition that signifies his status as an official member of the team. “This guy’s a natural-born leader,” director of player development C.J. Barnett told the team....
COLUMBUS, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Best Broncos-Colts Betting Bonuses, Promos & Thursday Night Football Free Bets

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. When the NFL season began, we expected there to be a bit more hype surrounding Colts-Broncos when Week 5 rolled around. But that doesn’t mean any less of an opportunity to bet on Thursday Night Football, and the best sportsbook promo codes are available right now in the lead-up to the game.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Brady, Bundchen Have Hired Divorce Attorneys

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have retained divorce lawyers as they explore options for their marriage moving forward. “Unfortunately, it looks as if maybe this marriage could be coming to an end, and that, yes they have hired divorce attorneys and they are exploring their options right now,” CNN’s Chloe Melas reported on the network’s New Day on Wednesday.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Dolphins-Jets, pick

The Miami Dolphins (3-1) will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) when they play at the New York Jets (2-2) in a key AFC East Division contest on Sunday. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami. The Dolphins lead the all-time series against the Jets 57-55-1. Miami has controlled...
NFL
The Associated Press

Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets gathered for offseason workouts in April. To become a winning franchise, he told them, they need to first start winning their games in the AFC East. That’s no small task for the Jets, who have dropped 12 straight in their division — with the last victory coming in Week 17 against Buffalo to cap the 2019 season. “The quickest way to the playoffs is to win your division, right?” Saleh said this week. “And that’s the one thing you have control over: beating your division opponents and all that stuff. It’s on our boards: ‘Own the East,’ so if you are trying to become that playoff team, you’ve got to be great in the division, and this organization and this team hasn’t won in a while within the division.”
NFL
Yardbarker

The Perfect Team: Part 8 – Dolphins Set the Tone

“We felt we had to be prepared for the worst.”. That what was Don Shula said about his Dolphins’ regular-season opener at Kansas City. Turns out, what they got was the Chiefs’ worst in a 20-10 win that wasn’t nearly as close as the score would indicate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Three Things That Will Decide the Blue Jays–Mariners Wild-Card Series

The last postseason game to feature the Mariners took place Oct. 22, 2001. Julio Rodríguez was nearly 10 months old; the first-generation iPod was a day away from being released; and the U.S. version of Survivor had just kicked off its third season. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then (with the exception of Survivor, which is still going strong).
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) DNP on Wednesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Waddle continues to deal with a groin injury that he played through in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A missed practice after extra days off following last week's game on Thursday is not a great sign, but Waddle also opened last week with a missed practice before ramping up his participation. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
NFL

