Raleigh News & Observer
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game
After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), offensive tackle...

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews matchup with Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers fans will likely be hanging on coach Mike Tomlin’s every word during his weekly press conference Tuesday, anticipating his decision on the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett replaced veteran Mitch Trubisky at the start...
5 Jets players the Miami Dolphins need to account for on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will face a Jets team that may finally be finding their footing in the Robert Saleh era but five players stand out as ones Miami has to take care of. They were epic battles that spanned over a decade. Quarterback duos that made great defenses look like nobodies. The Dolphins and Jets have a long and storied rivalry but lately, Miami has owned the series.
Monday Dolphins Notebook: New (Old) QB in Town, Tryout Info, Gesicki and Griddy, and More
The Miami Dolphins signed QB Reid Sinnett after working out three players at the position

Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs
View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...

‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.
The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.

Ravens Add Linebacker From Giants Practice Squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to their group of linebackers by officially signing A.J. Klein off the Giants practice squad. Klein, 31, played the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and before being released in March. He had 35 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances last year. He also had four tackles in the postseason.

Film Expert Says Patrick Surtain II is ‘Best CB in NFL’
Patrick Surtain II has been one of the bright spots of the Denver Broncos' 2022 season, and plenty are taking notice. Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen, in fact, has pegged the 2021 first-round pick as the best cornerback in the NFL this season. In his Film Room article, Klassen leads off...

Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...

Ohio State Freshman QB Devin Brown Loses Black Stripe
Ohio State freshman quarterback Devin Brown lost his black stripe following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as part the tradition that signifies his status as an official member of the team. “This guy’s a natural-born leader,” director of player development C.J. Barnett told the team....

Best Broncos-Colts Betting Bonuses, Promos & Thursday Night Football Free Bets
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. When the NFL season began, we expected there to be a bit more hype surrounding Colts-Broncos when Week 5 rolled around. But that doesn’t mean any less of an opportunity to bet on Thursday Night Football, and the best sportsbook promo codes are available right now in the lead-up to the game.

Report: Brady, Bundchen Have Hired Divorce Attorneys
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have retained divorce lawyers as they explore options for their marriage moving forward. “Unfortunately, it looks as if maybe this marriage could be coming to an end, and that, yes they have hired divorce attorneys and they are exploring their options right now,” CNN’s Chloe Melas reported on the network’s New Day on Wednesday.
AOL Corp
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line. Eventually Miami would emerge victorious but not...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Dolphins-Jets, pick
The Miami Dolphins (3-1) will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) when they play at the New York Jets (2-2) in a key AFC East Division contest on Sunday. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami. The Dolphins lead the all-time series against the Jets 57-55-1. Miami has controlled...
Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets gathered for offseason workouts in April. To become a winning franchise, he told them, they need to first start winning their games in the AFC East. That’s no small task for the Jets, who have dropped 12 straight in their division — with the last victory coming in Week 17 against Buffalo to cap the 2019 season. “The quickest way to the playoffs is to win your division, right?” Saleh said this week. “And that’s the one thing you have control over: beating your division opponents and all that stuff. It’s on our boards: ‘Own the East,’ so if you are trying to become that playoff team, you’ve got to be great in the division, and this organization and this team hasn’t won in a while within the division.”
Yardbarker
The Perfect Team: Part 8 – Dolphins Set the Tone
“We felt we had to be prepared for the worst.”. That what was Don Shula said about his Dolphins’ regular-season opener at Kansas City. Turns out, what they got was the Chiefs’ worst in a 20-10 win that wasn’t nearly as close as the score would indicate.

Three Things That Will Decide the Blue Jays–Mariners Wild-Card Series
The last postseason game to feature the Mariners took place Oct. 22, 2001. Julio Rodríguez was nearly 10 months old; the first-generation iPod was a day away from being released; and the U.S. version of Survivor had just kicked off its third season. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then (with the exception of Survivor, which is still going strong).
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) DNP on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Waddle continues to deal with a groin injury that he played through in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A missed practice after extra days off following last week's game on Thursday is not a great sign, but Waddle also opened last week with a missed practice before ramping up his participation. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
