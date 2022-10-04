KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Joyce Fontenot Istre, loving mother and grandmother who passed away on October 2, 2022 at the age of 91. This date is significant because it was her 74th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband who was waiting for her in heaven. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Hilton Waits, Ronny “Blue” Zaunbrecher, Daniel Zaunbrecher, Kevin CormierJohn Wayne Fontenot and Jason Suire.

KAPLAN, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO