Abbeville, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville, LA
kaplantoday.com

Corey James Guidry

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Corey James Guidry, 44, who died Monday, October 3, 2022 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brian Marceaux, Brilan Marceaux, Tara Adams, Colby Adams, Nick Guidry, and Jacob Guidry.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location

Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Michael Desormeaux
kaplantoday.com

Mowata, the other story

Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it....
ACADIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Community in shock after Lafayette murder-suicide shooting spree leaves four dead: ‘My baby, come back’

Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Joyce Fontenot Istre

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Joyce Fontenot Istre, loving mother and grandmother who passed away on October 2, 2022 at the age of 91. This date is significant because it was her 74th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband who was waiting for her in heaven. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Hilton Waits, Ronny “Blue” Zaunbrecher, Daniel Zaunbrecher, Kevin CormierJohn Wayne Fontenot and Jason Suire.
KAPLAN, LA
kaplantoday.com

Carole R. Durke

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Carole Rowell Durke, 81, who died Saturday, October 1, 2022. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Rev. Pres Riley officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Joshua Durke, Landon Meaux, Brock Clark, Brant Cabrol, Peyton Durke, Hayden Durke, and Jax Harrington. Honorary pallbearers will be Coy Durke II, Eric Durke, Brody Clark, Jacob Durke, and Drew Durke.
ABBEVILLE, LA

