kaplantoday.com
Michael Bertrand II provides updates on Abbeville General with Kiwanis Club
More than 20 years ago, while in the early stages of his career, Michael Bertrand II served as the employee wellness director for Abbeville General. Bertrand reported directly to Ray Landry, Abbeville General’s CEO. One day, Landry asked Bertrand what he wanted to do with his career. Bertrand answered,...
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business: After 33 years in parish government, Terry Broussard in second term on Abbeville council
Editor's note: This is the third in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. When Terry Broussard was planning on running for a city council seat in Abbeville four years ago, she workshopped the idea around to friends and family.
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville officials will do their due diligence before making decision on receiving donation of rice mill
What the old rice mill in Abbeville could end up transforming into remains to be seen. However, officials with the city of Abbeville don’t want to see the facility torn down and scrapped for parts. On Tuesday, they took a step to potentially keep that from happening, as well...
kaplantoday.com
Corey James Guidry
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Corey James Guidry, 44, who died Monday, October 3, 2022 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brian Marceaux, Brilan Marceaux, Tara Adams, Colby Adams, Nick Guidry, and Jacob Guidry.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location
Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
Lake Arthur Police searching for missing man, last contact in August
Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44.
kaplantoday.com
Mowata, the other story
Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it....
theadvocate.com
Community in shock after Lafayette murder-suicide shooting spree leaves four dead: ‘My baby, come back’
Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.
kaplantoday.com
Joyce Fontenot Istre
KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Joyce Fontenot Istre, loving mother and grandmother who passed away on October 2, 2022 at the age of 91. This date is significant because it was her 74th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband who was waiting for her in heaven. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Hilton Waits, Ronny “Blue” Zaunbrecher, Daniel Zaunbrecher, Kevin CormierJohn Wayne Fontenot and Jason Suire.
Festivals Acadiens music line-up beginning Oct. 14
The popular Lafayette event, Festivals Acadiens, begins Oct. 14 with a full list of musical talent.
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
World Championship Gumbo Cookoff This Weekend in New Iberia
This event is one of the largest cookoffs around, with thousands of people attending, and over 70 teams participating, making gallons and gallons of gumbo.
The Waters at Settlers Trace, A New 348-Unit Apartment Community Coming Soon Behind Whole Foods In Lafayette
A new 348-unit luxury apartment home community, called The Waters at Settlers Trace, has just broken ground behind Whole Foods in the 500 Block of Settlers Trace Blvd directly across from Super Target. The Waters at Settlers Trace will feature apartment homes ranging from one, two, and three bedroom options...
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
kaplantoday.com
Carole R. Durke
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Carole Rowell Durke, 81, who died Saturday, October 1, 2022. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Rev. Pres Riley officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Joshua Durke, Landon Meaux, Brock Clark, Brant Cabrol, Peyton Durke, Hayden Durke, and Jax Harrington. Honorary pallbearers will be Coy Durke II, Eric Durke, Brody Clark, Jacob Durke, and Drew Durke.
Gunman kills 4, including himself, in Lafayette Parish shooting spree
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree in Lafayette
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy arrested, terminated
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of felony theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.
