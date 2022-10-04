Read full article on original website
Nebraska Hospital Association, UNMC announce data collaboration
A new agreement between the Nebraska Hospital Association and the University of Nebraska Medical Center will open a trove of aggregate, de-identified hospital data to researchers and students seeking to study health trends across Nebraska. Jeremy Nordquist, the hospital association’s president, said researchers will be able to analyze data to...
Med school fraternity has taken good care of Metz Mansion
When you think of a fraternity house, medical student Nathan Hogenmiller says, you don’t expect to walk into a Gold Coast mansion worthy of being listed as an Omaha landmark. Hand-carved walnut paneling fills the main hall and stairway of the Georgian Revival structure. A solarium contains a marble...
OPS suffering from school bus driver shortage 'of devastating proportion'
OMAHA -- Tashena BhreAn Lewellyn’s two boys are supposed to get picked up from their street at 8:14 a.m. to make it to Druid Hill Elementary on time. Last week, the boys stood outside for 30 minutes waiting for a school bus that didn’t come. Because BhreAn Lewellyn has to leave for work at 8:45 a.m., she ended up having to drive them to school four days in a row.
UNL students rally to protect abortion rights, secure better conditions for graduate employees
Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln led a walk-out Thursday morning, part of a nationwide “Day of Action” to pressure university administrators to protect reproductive and transgender rights on campus. The on-campus demonstrations were planned as states, including Nebraska, will likely consider legislation banning abortion after the U.S....
Market to Market Relay marks 15th anniversary on Saturday
About 600 teams of runners will tackle a 78-mile course from Omaha to Lincoln during Saturday’s Market to Market Relay. The race, in its 15th year, will once again end with a post-event party near Pinnacle Bank Arena in the West Haymarket. This year’s relay starts at Aksarben Village...
Options for cleaning up solid waste at AltEn being explored, but questions remain
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has given initial approval to a plan for disposing of an estimated 115 million gallons of pesticide-contaminated wastewater being stored in holding ponds at AltEn. Developed and submitted by the AltEn Facility Response Group — six seed companies voluntarily cleaning up the site...
With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election
With the mid-term election just a month away, women across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message. "We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."
The stories of three Omaha police officers who were killed in the line of duty
He had been on the job barely three months in young Omaha. He was part of the new Omaha police force and it was a hot Sunday afternoon, June 24, 1866. So hot that the editors of the Omaha Daily Herald opined how they sighed for a pyramid of ice cream and fountains of ice-cold lemonade.
Ceremony to reveal historical marker at site of 1891 lynching in Omaha
A new historical marker commemorating a grim chapter in Omaha’s past — the 1891 lynching of George Smith — will be unveiled Friday on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse. The ceremony will also memorialize George Smith, a Black man who was murdered by a white...
Bail set at $5 million for Omaha woman charged in crash that killed 2 people
OMAHA — An Omaha woman is being held on $5 million bail in connection with her alleged role in a September car crash in Bellevue that killed two people and injured three others. Maria Diaz-Castelan, 33, is charged with four felony counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide by...
Lincoln man sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth
A Lincoln man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Friday for his role in a conspiracy involving at least 10 people to distribute methamphetamine in Nebraska. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth and/or possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth mixture, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Steven Russell said in a news release.
