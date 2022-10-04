ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Nebraska Hospital Association, UNMC announce data collaboration

A new agreement between the Nebraska Hospital Association and the University of Nebraska Medical Center will open a trove of aggregate, de-identified hospital data to researchers and students seeking to study health trends across Nebraska. Jeremy Nordquist, the hospital association’s president, said researchers will be able to analyze data to...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Med school fraternity has taken good care of Metz Mansion

When you think of a fraternity house, medical student Nathan Hogenmiller says, you don’t expect to walk into a Gold Coast mansion worthy of being listed as an Omaha landmark. Hand-carved walnut paneling fills the main hall and stairway of the Georgian Revival structure. A solarium contains a marble...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

OPS suffering from school bus driver shortage 'of devastating proportion'

OMAHA -- Tashena BhreAn Lewellyn’s two boys are supposed to get picked up from their street at 8:14 a.m. to make it to Druid Hill Elementary on time. Last week, the boys stood outside for 30 minutes waiting for a school bus that didn’t come. Because BhreAn Lewellyn has to leave for work at 8:45 a.m., she ended up having to drive them to school four days in a row.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
doniphanherald.com

Market to Market Relay marks 15th anniversary on Saturday

About 600 teams of runners will tackle a 78-mile course from Omaha to Lincoln during Saturday’s Market to Market Relay. The race, in its 15th year, will once again end with a post-event party near Pinnacle Bank Arena in the West Haymarket. This year’s relay starts at Aksarben Village...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Options for cleaning up solid waste at AltEn being explored, but questions remain

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has given initial approval to a plan for disposing of an estimated 115 million gallons of pesticide-contaminated wastewater being stored in holding ponds at AltEn. Developed and submitted by the AltEn Facility Response Group — six seed companies voluntarily cleaning up the site...
MEAD, NE
doniphanherald.com

With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election

With the mid-term election just a month away, women across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message. "We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

The stories of three Omaha police officers who were killed in the line of duty

He had been on the job barely three months in young Omaha. He was part of the new Omaha police force and it was a hot Sunday afternoon, June 24, 1866. So hot that the editors of the Omaha Daily Herald opined how they sighed for a pyramid of ice cream and fountains of ice-cold lemonade.
Taylor Miller
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth

A Lincoln man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Friday for his role in a conspiracy involving at least 10 people to distribute methamphetamine in Nebraska. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth and/or possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth mixture, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Steven Russell said in a news release.
LINCOLN, NE

