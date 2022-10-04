OMAHA -- Tashena BhreAn Lewellyn’s two boys are supposed to get picked up from their street at 8:14 a.m. to make it to Druid Hill Elementary on time. Last week, the boys stood outside for 30 minutes waiting for a school bus that didn’t come. Because BhreAn Lewellyn has to leave for work at 8:45 a.m., she ended up having to drive them to school four days in a row.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO