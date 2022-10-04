Read full article on original website
Related
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
Titans beat Commanders, win 3rd game in a row￼
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — A teammate yelled at David Long Jr. from a corner of the locker room, “Keep that game ball!” He wasn’t letting it out of his grasp. Long intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left to preserve Tennessee’s third win in a row, 21-17 over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Derrick Henry […]
Comments / 0