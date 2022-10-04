ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money

Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
Robb Report

Lil Wayne Is Selling His Waterfront Mansion in Miami Beach for $30 Million

Lil Wayne is looking to make a milli or two by offloading his Florida digs. The American rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has just put his epic waterfront estate in Miami Beach on the market with a price tag of $29.5 million. Located in the small, tropical oasis of Allison Island, the stylish, contemporary mansion was built back in 2017. The Grammy winner, who describes himself as a “young money millionaire,” purchased the abode just one year later for $16.75 million, according to property records. It appears to be worth eight figures, too. The half-acre parcel offers 110 feet of water...
HipHopWired

50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks

50 Cent is taking his production talents elsewhere. He announced his deal with Starz is officially done. As per Deadline, 50 Cent is no longer in business with the network that brought us Power. Last week, the Queens native took to social media to confirm the speculation that he has chosen not to renew his contractual option […] The post 50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Robb Report

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run

More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
TechCrunch

The Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition

That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re highlighting them by vertical. Today we focus on climate tech and health tech. But don’t stop there. You’ll find all of these up-and-coming companies listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition.
The Associated Press

Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Why aren’t we seeing more aggressive SaaS M&A?

It’s a reasonable question. A quick look at a handful of SaaS stocks shows some deals to be had. While Zoom’s value is still a bit rich, perhaps, at $21 billion, consider that DocuSign is down to $10 billion, Dropbox is around $7.5 billion, UiPath is under $7 billion, Box is resting at just $3.7 billion worth of value, and Sumo Logic is valued at under the $1 billion mark.
The Associated Press

Motive Supports Food and Beverage Fleets with New Cold Chain Product and Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Motive, the leader in Automated Operations, expands its offering for the food and beverage market today with the launch of a new Reefer Monitoring solution for refrigerated vehicles and trailers (reefers). The solution helps businesses improve compliance with food transportation safety requirements and reduce costs related to reefer operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005477/en/ Motive Environmental Sensor remotely monitors the temperature and humidity inside a refrigerated trailer. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Billboard

Primary Wave Gets $1.7B From Brookfield Asset Management for Song Catalogs

Primary Wave Music has received $1.7 billion from the Canadian investment company Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to fund song catalog acquisitions in a deal totaling around $2 billion that will likely reignite the competition for music assets, the company announced on Thursday (Oct. 6). Brookfield, known for its portfolio of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Are Virtual Influencers the Real Deal?

What happens when a made-up, virtual rapper signs a deal with a major record label? In the case of FN Meka, a digitally rendered Black artist largely controlled by artificial intelligence and non-Black creators, major missteps and public backlash over “digital blackface” quickly led to a fiery end. Within weeks, Capitol Records scrapped his deal, his Instagram went private and most of his TikToks were deleted. The saga resurfaced ongoing conversations about cultural appropriation and racism in AI, given Meka’s use of the N-word and fabricated backstory about his time spent in prison. That the “robot rapper” even received a record...
