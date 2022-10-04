ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Comments / 1

Related
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County chiropractor facing COVID violation charges

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Whatcom County chiropractor has been charged for not enforcing COVID-19 policies at his office. The Washington State Health Department announced the unprofessional conduct charges against Michael Motel in a press release on Wednesday, October 5th. A health inspector visited Ascend Chiropractic last September after receiving...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Snohomish County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Skykomish, WA
State
Washington State
KOMO News

Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Western Washington#The Bolt Creek Fire#The Wild Sky Wilderness
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ncwlife.com

Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer

WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges

Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
kpug1170.com

Gas prices in Whatcom County nearing record territory again

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Gas prices continue to inch back toward record territory. Triple A reports we are paying an average of $5.41 per gallon in Bellingham on Wednesday, October 5th. That is up about 34 cents from last week and almost a dollar more than we were paying a...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy