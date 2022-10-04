ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

wow is mewow is me
1d ago

I got that a few years ago it was horrible, I was only given liguid antibiotics ( like for kids) bc I couldn't swallow a pill, Dr said my throat's opening width was size of drinking straw. it's actually caused by strep throat couldn't even swallow silava..plus burning fever, pus pockets in the throat ouch

bthegreat oweee
2d ago

what y'all think he was eating to cause this 😭😭

Meloni Page
1d ago

prayers for a speedy recovery. May God bless and heal you.

