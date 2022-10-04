A proposed cap on social housing rents could lead to building safety works being delayed as income drops off, housing associations have warned.The rent ceilings being proposed by the Government “will lead to difficult choices on what we can and cannot do”, according to G15, a group of leading housing associations in London.The group warned that members’ “number one priority” is residents’ safety, but reduced income from rents would mean it will take longer to inspect buildings that have not already been assessed, and capacity to fund works each year will be reduced.In August the Government said rent increases for...

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO