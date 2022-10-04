Read full article on original website
BBC
Wasps: Coventry City Council 'may have right to force stadium ownership' forfeit
Wasps could be forced to forfeit ownership of the Coventry Building Society Arena after initiating administration proceedings. The BBC has discovered that Coventry City Council, as freeholder of the stadium, has the right to force Wasps to forfeit the lease "if the tenant enters into some kind of insolvency regime".
Report into Croydon council collapse reveals leadership ‘dysfunction’
The scale of corporate dysfunction at Croydon council prior to its collapse into bankruptcy two years ago was serious enough to warrant police investigation into potential misconduct in public office, according to an official report that has been kept under wraps for more than 18 months. A leaked copy of...
BBC
Bristol parking charges to double in city centre
Parking charges in Bristol city centre are to rise, with some fees doubling. The biggest hikes are for longer stays, with a on-street four hour stop rising from £6 to £12. Visitor parking discounts at the SS Great Britain will also be scrapped, with prices rising from £3 to £5.
BBC
Former Bristol teacher banned after relationship with pupil
A former teacher has been banned from the profession for life for having a sexual relationship with a pupil. Stuart Blan, 53, was a science teacher and assistant housemaster at Clifton College, in Bristol, when he groomed the girl in 2004. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel heard...
BBC
Havering council takes legal advice over Arnolds Field fire hotspot
A London borough council is taking legal advice on how to tackle a former landfill site that is a fire hotspot. London Fire Brigade has responded to more than 70 incidents at Arnolds Field, in Rainham, since 2018. In the summer, Havering council formed a working group with the Environment...
BBC
Wakefield Council to close HQ to combat rising energy costs
A council is to temporarily close its historic headquarters and relocate staff and services due to the "significant" rise in energy costs. Wakefield's County Hall will close by the start of November, which the authority said would save £200,000. The council is predicted to overspend its budget by about...
BBC
Swindon Council freezes cost of 'essential' elderly care service
The cost of an "essential" response service to help the elderly and vulnerable has been frozen by a council amid the cost of living crisis. Homeline is a home response unit in Swindon, which alerts a team should someone need medical assistance. The service currently costs around £33 per month,...
BBC
Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn
A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
NHS England could face £7bn budget shortfall next year, finance chief warns
Julian Kelly says potential sharp increase in funding gap due to Covid, bill for NHS staff pay rises and inflation in supply costs
BBC
Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized
Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
BBC
Suffolk waste and recycling centre £7.8m expansion to start
Work on a £7.8m expansion of the "busiest" recycling centre in Suffolk is to start this month. RG Carter Ltd has been appointed by the county council as the contractor for the project for the Foxhall Recycling Centre, east of Ipswich. Work is scheduled to start on 17 October.
BBC
Bedfordshire buses: New firm to run routes after Stagecoach cuts
A new bus operator has come forward to run services in a county where routes were finishing by the end of the month. Grant Palmer will operate Stagecoach East's 72 and 73 Bedfordshire services, from Bedford to Sandy via Biggleswade, but with a revised timetable. Passengers told the BBC the...
BBC
Welsh government: Further criticism of £80k payout to former civil servant
Further criticism has been made by a spending watchdog of an exit payment to former top Welsh civil servant Dame Shan Morgan. The former permanent secretary was paid £80,519 after the first minister asked her to leave early in October 2021. In a report, the auditor general for Wales...
Proposed social rent cap could slow building safety works – housing associations
A proposed cap on social housing rents could lead to building safety works being delayed as income drops off, housing associations have warned.The rent ceilings being proposed by the Government “will lead to difficult choices on what we can and cannot do”, according to G15, a group of leading housing associations in London.The group warned that members’ “number one priority” is residents’ safety, but reduced income from rents would mean it will take longer to inspect buildings that have not already been assessed, and capacity to fund works each year will be reduced.In August the Government said rent increases for...
BBC
JK Rowling backs protest over Scottish gender bill
Author JK Rowling has supported a protest rally by wearing a T-shirt calling Scotland's first minister a "destroyer of women's rights". The author tweeted a picture of herself as demonstrators gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government.
