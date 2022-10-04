ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told

A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-two killed in ‘ruthless execution’ as police release CCTV of suspects

A father-of-two has been shot dead in a “calculated and ruthless execution”, police have said as they released CCTV footage of two suspects.Sean Fox was approached and killed by masked gunmen while drinking in a sports club in Belfast over the weekend. The shooters were only inside the premise for around 21 seconds to carry out the “cold-blooded act” in front of others, police said.Investigators have now released CCTV of the two suspects entering and fleeing Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon.They are seen walking into the venue in west Belfast with masks covering their faces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield#Murder#South Yorkshire Police#Bbc Co Uk#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Woman Stabs Sister To Death For Flirting With Her Boyfriend

A woman accused of fatally stabbing her sister in Orlando, Florida, said she committed the murder because the 20-year-old was flirting with her boyfriend. Fatiha Marzan admitted to plotting the murder of her younger sister, Sayma, because she was trying to steal her boyfriend of five years, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.
ORLANDO, FL
insideedition.com

Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police

Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy