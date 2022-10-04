Read full article on original website
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told
A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Father-of-two killed in ‘ruthless execution’ as police release CCTV of suspects
A father-of-two has been shot dead in a “calculated and ruthless execution”, police have said as they released CCTV footage of two suspects.Sean Fox was approached and killed by masked gunmen while drinking in a sports club in Belfast over the weekend. The shooters were only inside the premise for around 21 seconds to carry out the “cold-blooded act” in front of others, police said.Investigators have now released CCTV of the two suspects entering and fleeing Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon.They are seen walking into the venue in west Belfast with masks covering their faces...
Four men are arrested over death of Liverpool council worker Ashley Dale, 28, who was found shot dead in the back garden of her home
Four men have been arrested over the death of a 28-year-old council worker who was found shot dead in the back garden of her home. Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21. She was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Dog mauls a 10-year-old boy in 'nasty' incident that comes after a spate of other dog attacks in the area
A 10-year old boy has been rushed to hospital after suffering 'a number' of lacerations to his arms and head in a vicious dog attack. Police and paramedics arrived on scene in Bellamack, Northern Territory shortly after 5pm on Monday afternoon where the boy was treated for multiple cuts. St...
Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police
Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
Chilling update in disappearance of teacher Meghan Marohn, 42, who vanished after complaining of mystery stalker
THE search for a beloved teacher who disappeared after complaining about a mystery stalker came to a chilling end months later. Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 27 after her family said they were unable to get in touch with her and for months, a desperate search was made to find her whereabouts.
Pub landlady stabbed barmaid in front of customers with large fish knife after husband said her name in bed, court hears
A pub landlady on trial for stabbing a teenage waitress yesterday claimed her husband had blurted out the younger woman’s name while they were in bed. Luisa Santos is accused of trying to kill Hannah Pritchett after wrongly suspecting she and her husband Pedro, the pub’s chef, were having an affair.
Rapper Half Ounce shot dead on street while on the phone with his pregnant wife as cops launch urgent search for suspect
RAPPER Half Ounce has died after being gunned down on the street while on the phone with his pregnant wife, cops say. The rapper, born Latauriisha O’Brien, was walking home on Monday evening when he was shot and killed in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles...
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Woman says Eliza Fletcher murder suspect raped her but wasn’t properly investigated
Murder of Tennessee teacher could have been avoided had police properly investigated rape accusation, lawsuit says
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
International Business Times
Woman Stabs Sister To Death For Flirting With Her Boyfriend
A woman accused of fatally stabbing her sister in Orlando, Florida, said she committed the murder because the 20-year-old was flirting with her boyfriend. Fatiha Marzan admitted to plotting the murder of her younger sister, Sayma, because she was trying to steal her boyfriend of five years, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
