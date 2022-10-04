ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The 100 best taco spots in the US, according to Yelp ratings

By Iman Palm, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpBH1_0iLUNnMo00

( KTLA ) — Taco lovers, October 4 is your day. And not just because it’s a Tuesday — it’s also National Taco Day.

Regardless of how you prefer your taco — meat or no meat, hard or soft shell, loaded with toppings or plain and simple — it’s safe to say you only want the best taco on National Taco Day.

While there are countless places to find a taco, analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the 100 best taco spots in the U.S. based on ratings and recommendations from its community of reviewers. This includes restaurants, taquerias, cantinas and trucks — from Alaska to Florida and all points in between. There is even an interactive map to help you find Yelp’s top 100 taco spots.

The 100 best coffee shops in the United States, according to Yelp reviewers

Topping the list are three spots in California: Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in San Diego; Taco Nazo in Bellflower; and Taqueria Mi Ranchito in Sylmar.

Below are the 25 best taco spots in America based on Yelp reviews and ratings. The full list can be found here on Yelp’s website .

  1. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, San Diego, California
  2. Taco Nazo, Bellflower, California
  3. Taqueria Mi Ranchito, Sylmar, California
  4. Granny’s Tacos, Austin, Texas
  5. Los Tacos No.1, New York, New York
  6. Tacos Sinaloa, Oakland, California
  7. El Primo Tacos, Venice, California
  8. Bajamar Seafood & Tacos, Las Vegas, Nevada
  9. Shaka Tacoz, Captain Cook, Hawaii
  10. Mami Coco, Dallas, Texas
  11. De Cabeza, Chula Vista, California
  12. Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos, Juneau, Alaska
  13. Jazzy’s Kitchen, Kihei, Maui, Hawaii
  14. Taqueria El Asador, Pensacola, Florida
  15. Mariscos Mi Gusto Es, San Diego, California
  16. Street Tacos and Grill, Los Angeles, California
  17. Tacos Jalisco, Key Largo, Florida
  18. Tranky’s Tacos, Garland, Texas
  19. El Chile Toreado, Santa Fe, New Mexico
  20. Birrieria Little Tijuana, Riverside, California
  21. Cocina Madrigal, Phoenix, Arizona
  22. Edgewater Tacos, Chicago, Illinois
  23. Chicali Tacos, Las Vegas, Nevada
  24. Tacos Aya Yay, Lafayette, Colorado
  25. La Bamba Mexican Grill Restaurant, El Mirage, Arizona

In the mood for a taco? Yelp is also launching its first-ever Taco Trailblazer campaign, and the company is seeking people to join them on the road. The lucky few who are chosen for the job will be tasked with traveling to the best taco restaurants in the country, earning $20,000 along the way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
DANVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Bellflower, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Sylmar, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Oakland, CA
State
Hawaii State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Tacos#Taco Day#Food Drink#Taco Lovers#Taco Nazo#California Granny#Texas De Cabeza
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – One man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a semi-trailer in rural Rock County Friday evening. The Rock County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist from Janesville, 30, tried to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor trailer while traveling westbound in the 12700 block of U.S. Highway 59 in Lima […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One killed in DeKalb County crash

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a DeKalb County crash Saturday morning. It happened at 7:29 a.m. at North State and Melms Roads in Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A black 2015 Jeep Renegade and a Maroon 2018 Toyota Rav 4 were involved. The driver of the Toyota was […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cold Case: ‘Baby Noah’

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, July 13, 2012, the body of a newborn baby boy was found on a conveyor belt inside a recycling center at 13125 N. Second St., Roscoe. Detectives say the infant likely arrived at the business by a truck belonging to one of several regional garbage companies after being placed in […]
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy