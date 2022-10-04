ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons felt 'amazing' in Nets debut, first game back since 2021

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

For the first time since the 2021 playoffs with the 76ers, Ben Simmons played in an NBA game on Monday night.

Sure, it was preseason action, but it represented the first time Simmons took the court in a Nets uniform, and the first time in nearly 18 months that he was seen in action.

“It felt so good to be back,” Simmons said. “I’m just grateful and blessed to be with these guys and to be back on the floor. So I’m happy.

“I’m grateful just to be able to step on that floor, step on an NBA floor again. I had a lot of fun out there.”

Simmons played 19 minutes in a Nets loss to his former 76ers, logging six points, five assists, and four rebounds. There were some troll-inducing moments, like missing free throws, and banging a short-range fadeaway jumper off the backboard, but Simmons also showed flashes of the court vision and perimeter defense that have Brooklyn excited for what he can help unlock alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“It was fun messing up because I know how good we can be,” Simmons said. “Seeing different looks and opportunities there…the only way you can learn is by making mistakes. I had a few tonight that I can go back and watch film and see what I did wrong and how I can fix it.”

