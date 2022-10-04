ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Luis Severino: 'One thousand percent' certain he would have finished off no-hitter

By Ryan Chichester
Luis Severino seemed to have little doubt whether or not he would have been able to finish off his no-hit bid after being removed with 94 pitches and no hits allowed through seven innings of work on Monday night.

“One thousand percent,” Severino said. “Getting a no-hitter is tough. You need all your guys out there. But feeling how the fastball was, I feel like I would have gone through.”

Still, despite fighting Aaron Boone on the decision to remove him while being just six outs away from history, Severino understood why the difficult choice was made.

“Nobody wants to go out in that situation, but I understand,” Severino said. “I’ve been out for a couple months. I think I threw 90-something pitches and the start before this was 70-something. I think it was a good decision. I don’t want to go out there and hurt myself and not be good for the postseason. We’re looking at the bigger picture.

“I was trying to fight him, but at the end, you can’t do anything about it…it was not a good idea to go out there and push it to 115 pitches.”

