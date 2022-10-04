General Motors names ex-Tesla exec Jonathan McNeill to board

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Former Tesla executive Jonathan McNeill is joining the General Motors Co. board of directors, the auto giant said on Tuesday.

McNeill, 55, is the co-founder and CEO of DVx Ventures, which he started in 2019 after serving as president of global sales, delivery and service for Tesla and chief operating officer at rideshare leader Lyft.

"Jon's passion for customers and track record driving growth in the transportation sector will be a tremendous asset to GM as we accelerate toward an all-electric future," said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra in a statement.

"His experience driving constructive disruption to grow businesses and his commitment to making a positive impact on society will be invaluable as we reimagine how our customers and communities move through the world."

McNeill's leadership experience includes a time as CEO of software company Enservio, Inc., along with founding and selling multiple successful technology and retail companies including Midwest Cycling, Sterling Collision Centers, Inc., First Notice Systems and Before You Move.

"I am excited to help GM unlock the opportunities enabled by its transformative investments in technology," McNeill said in a statement. "GM is rapidly changing to meet the world's need for cleaner and safer transportation and they're uncovering new growth opportunities with every hardware and software innovation they're introducing."

McNeill also served on the board of directors of lululemon athletica inc.

GM said his appointment gives the company "13 directors who have senior leadership and board experience across manufacturing, information technology, digital commerce, retail, higher education, investment management, international affairs, defense, transportation, cybersecurity and pharmaceuticals, among other fields."