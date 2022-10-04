ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors names ex-Tesla exec Jonathan McNeill to board

By Clyde Hughes
 2 days ago
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Former Tesla executive Jonathan McNeill is joining the General Motors Co. board of directors, the auto giant said on Tuesday.

McNeill, 55, is the co-founder and CEO of DVx Ventures, which he started in 2019 after serving as president of global sales, delivery and service for Tesla and chief operating officer at rideshare leader Lyft.

"Jon's passion for customers and track record driving growth in the transportation sector will be a tremendous asset to GM as we accelerate toward an all-electric future," said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra in a statement.

"His experience driving constructive disruption to grow businesses and his commitment to making a positive impact on society will be invaluable as we reimagine how our customers and communities move through the world."

McNeill's leadership experience includes a time as CEO of software company Enservio, Inc., along with founding and selling multiple successful technology and retail companies including Midwest Cycling, Sterling Collision Centers, Inc., First Notice Systems and Before You Move.

"I am excited to help GM unlock the opportunities enabled by its transformative investments in technology," McNeill said in a statement. "GM is rapidly changing to meet the world's need for cleaner and safer transportation and they're uncovering new growth opportunities with every hardware and software innovation they're introducing."

McNeill also served on the board of directors of lululemon athletica inc.

GM said his appointment gives the company "13 directors who have senior leadership and board experience across manufacturing, information technology, digital commerce, retail, higher education, investment management, international affairs, defense, transportation, cybersecurity and pharmaceuticals, among other fields."

Entrepreneur

Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock

Magna produces auto parts and systems to the 50 largest automobile brands worldwide. Magna will begin production of its Fisker’s EVs in November. Russia and a strong US dollar took a large bite out of Q2 2022 earnings. The Company sees a second-half 2022 rebound from semiconductor supply and...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Hits a Ditch

Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant

Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Backed Rivian Maintains Production Target For 2022

Rivian has certainly faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, ranging from supply chain problems like all automakers to skyrocketing materials prices, all of which caused the company’s stock to take a major hit after it started out incredibly hot. Rivian later cut its workforce by six percent, while one of its major financial backers – Ford – sold millions of the company’s shares, though The Blue Oval still has a multi-billion dollar stake in the company. Things have been looking up recently following the announcement of a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz, however, and Rivian remains on track to hit its production goal for 2022, according to CNBC.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Lyft COO is joining this ‘transformative’ automaker

Lyft CEO Johnathan McNeil has announced that he will join General Motors’ Board of Directors. Johnathan McNeil has had an incredibly successful career in the auto industry. According to Reuters, Mr. McNeil joined Tesla back in 2015 as the brand’s President of Global Sales, Deliveries, and Service and then moved to Lyft in 2018, where he has been leading the ride-hailing company. Now he will be guiding General Motors as they electrify their enormous market share of vehicles.
BUSINESS
