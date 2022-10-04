5th person killed in Mercer County farmhouse fire identified

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All five people killed in a farmhouse fire in Mercer County in September have been identified.

Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze at about midnight on Sept. 16 on District Road in Delaware Township and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames.

Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, and her three children Pasiley, 6, Ainsley, 3, and Jordan, 1, were all identified through dental and medical records by the Mercer County coroner last month. The body of a fifth person was found, but the coroner said they were waiting for verification.

Previous coverage: Mother, 3 children killed in Mercer County farmhouse fire identified; fifth person found

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania state police identified the 5th person killed as 43-year-old Brian Morris.

State police said there is no evidence of foul play. The causes of death for all five victims have not yet been determined.

©2022 Cox Media Group