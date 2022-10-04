Read full article on original website
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
First England team to receive caps against United States at Wembley
A sold-out Wembley with a match against world champions the United States on Friday is set to be a memorable occasion for the current Lionesses squad - but for some former England players it will be a moment when they finally feel they have got the recognition they deserve. England's...
BBC
Steve Bruce: 'Change is for others to decide,' says under-pressure West Brom boss
Under-pressure West Brom boss Steve Bruce says he will keep "bashing away" to try and improve results, with his side 21st in the Championship table. The Baggies have not won in their past six league games and were beaten 3-2 at home by Swansea City at the weekend. They finished...
BBC
Leah Williamson: England captain to miss upcoming friendlies against USA and Czech Republic with injury
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the upcoming friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic after sustaining an injury during training. Nikita Parris and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been called up as replacements for Williamson and Lucy Parker. Parker was hurt in West Ham's League Cup...
BBC
Cumbria v Jamaica: Rugby League World Cup warm-up 'is chance to showcase' game in county
Cumbria play their first representative match for 11 years on Friday when they face Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up game. They hope that the match at Workington Town's Derwent Park (19:45 BST) will be a timely reminder that the county remains a hotbed of rugby league. "This should be...
BBC
Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'
The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
SkySports
Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22. The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively. Mead,...
Four Manchester United Players Absent From Training
Four Manchester United players are not at Carrington for training today ahead of Thursdays UEFA Europa League tie.
BBC
Duhan van der Merwe: Scotland wing returns to Edinburgh from Worcester
Edinburgh Rugby have announced the return of British and Irish Lions and Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe on a "long-term" deal, subject to a visa and other clearances. The South Africa-born 27-year-old, who has 19 caps, spent four years at the capital side before signing for Worcester Warriors at the start of the 2021-22 season.
Wales welcome use of VAR in crunch World Cup play-offs
Head coach Gemma Grainger has welcomed the use of VAR for Wales Women’s World Cup play-off action.Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on Thursday, the first of three potential games needed to reach next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.Switzerland await the winners next Tuesday and, if Wales overcome that Zurich hurdle, they are likely to face an an inter-continental play-off in New Zealand in February to make the World Cup.The use of VAR in the World Cup play-offs was confirmed this week and Grainger said: “It’s a huge positive for us. We’ve had instances in...
Yardbarker
Jock Stein: The Man Who Inspired The Celtic Rising
Jock Stein: the man who inspired The Celtic Rising…. A century ago yesterday, a baby was born in the Burnbank area of Hamilton who would go on to rewrite the history of Celtic Football Club, taking it from a side struggling to compete in Scotland to the greatest team in Europe, if not the world. And he did all that within two years and with pretty much the group of players he inherited from his old boss, Jimmy McGrory.
Hull are set to pull off a managerial coup with former Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins, who has been linked with the Wolves job, in line to take charge at the MKM Stadium
Hull are set to pull off an unexpected managerial coup with former Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins in line to takeover at the MKM Stadium. Owner Acun Ilicali has led the Championship club’s search for a new boss following the dismissal of Shota Arveladze last week. And Sportsmail understands that...
Latrell Mitchell criticises lack of NRL scouts at Indigenous Koori Knockout
South Sydney full-back Latrell Mitchell has expressed his disappointment no NRL talent scouts attended the Koori Knockout. More than 160 teams of Indigenous rugby league players converged on the New South Wales South Coast over the recent long weekend to take part in the competition as it returned from a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus.
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Reaction as Motherwell humiliate Ross County
Right, that'll do us for tonight. Thanks very much for your company. We'll be back tomorrow with a Champions League and Premiership double-header. Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells BBC Scotland: "I can only apologise to our supporters. "I'm embarrassed in terms of my own performance tonight. A disappointing evening....
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
Issy Wong: England pace bowler out of Women's Big Bash through injury
England pace bowler Issy Wong has withdrawn from Australia's Women's Big Bash T20 tournament because of injury. The 20-year-old will be replaced by New Zealand's Hayley Jensen in the Hobart Hurricanes squad. "It's really unfortunate for Issy the way this opportunity has come about for me, but I'm definitely going...
BBC
Beth Mead: Forward voted England Player of the Year
Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted England women's Player of the Year for 2021-22 after an historic year for the Lionesses. The accolade adds to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament Mead won in England's victorious Euros campaign. The 27-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Ballon...
BBC
Prince of Wales visits FA's St George's Park on its 10th anniversary
The Prince of Wales has been to England’s national football centre at St George's Park in Staffordshire to mark its 10th anniversary. The FA President's visit paid tribute to diversity within sport, as he met para-football players, youth teams and those taking part in this year’s Street Child World Cup.
