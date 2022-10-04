ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Lazzari
2d ago

that was an excellent point by the city council member, the Tyrant Mayor Adams is tearing down homeless tent's around the city while constructing his own homeless tent's, ABSOLUTELY A GREAT POINT

Janice Smith
2d ago

Why point a finger at anybody? Mayor Adams has done nothing!! He wants to put them on a cruise ship & wash his hands of them! A big help he is!!

Nancy Whitlock Cantley
2d ago

Rhe Buden administration just flew 3 planes full of illegals unto NY in the middle of the night last night. May adams, call Joe Biden because he is doing absolutely nothing. He has no plan and he doesn't care about what is happening, neither does Harris, the border Czar.

Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New Cost

Mayor Eric Adams on the new tent locationScreenshot from Twitter. Just as construction started to build the migrants camps in the Bronx, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a change of plans. The new plan was not met with overwhelming support. In fact, there were just as many complaints as before the tents were for migrants. Then there is the cost of money that was already wasted on the first project.
