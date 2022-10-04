Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone — including two deep shots to Gabe Davis — in the Buffalo Bills’ 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday. After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. Despite wind gusts of up to 20 mph, Allen’s 348 yards passing in the first half were tied for the second most over the opening two quarters in an NFL game since 1991, and 11 short of the 359 yards Patrick Mahomes had in Kansas City’s 27-24 win at Tampa Bay in 2020. Pulled in favor of Case Keenum early in the fourth quarter, Allen finished 20 of 31 for 424 yards, the second most in team history, and most in a game ending in regulation.
Hill accounts for 4 TDs, Saints top Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and the New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill, a versatile player who this season is listed as a tight end, also rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 9 yards, and completed the only pass he’s attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman. Alvin Kamara returned from his rib injury and contributed 194 yards from scrimmage for New Orleans (2-3), with 103 yards rushing and 91 receiving. Andy Dalton, starting his second straight game in place of the injured Jameis Winston, completed 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards with one TD pass and one interception. Rookie receiver Chris Olave caught Dalton’s lone scoring pass early in the third quarter, but Olave’s head was slammed into the end zone turf on the play and he did not return.
Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn’t lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the clock after the flag thrown against defensive lineman Grady Jarrett kept Brady and the Bucs offense on the field to close out the victory. “I don’t throw flags,” Brady said when asked about the play in which he was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down with just under three minutes left. “I’m not talking today,” Jarrett said.
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
Lions' offense crashes to surface in shutout by Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For all the Detroit Lions’ shortcomings over their first four games, one constant had been their offense’s ability to score. A week after putting up a season-high 45 points in an overtime loss to Seattle, the Lions were blanked 29-0 by the New England Patriots on Sunday. Detroit was shut out for the first time since 2020, and this was its worst such loss since falling 35-0 to the St. Louis Rams in 2001. The Lions (1-4) entered with the NFL’s top-ranked offense, averaging 35 points per game. But the Patriots were relentless in attacking Detroit’s injury-plagued unit, intercepting Jared Goff in the end zone and sacking him twice. Both sacks were by Matt Judon, including one where he stripped Goff, leading to Kyle Dugger’s 59-yard return for a touchdown. “We just could never really get Goff in rhythm,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “When it came time to throw it, we could never get him quite comfortable. Then we end up getting behind. ... It’s just the little stuff and the little stuff is continuing to get us.”
