wfxg.com
Woman shares son's encounter with man arrested for impersonating a cop
wgac.com
Speeds Top 130 mph in Motorcycle Chase Involving Local Teen
A Columbia County teenager was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase on his motorcycle this week at speeds topping 130 MPH. Eighteen-year-old Logan Grant McKee and two others were caught speeding on Washington Road near Eubank Drive in Appling, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Man charged after leading deputies on motorcycle chase, exceeding 130 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars after authorities say he led deputies on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle driving over 130 MPH. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Logan Grant McKee, 18, was one of the three motorcyclists who were speeding on Washington Road near Eubank Drive […]
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers for missing Aiken County mother
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - A man accused of kidnapping a Wagener woman now sits behind bars without bond. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Tony Berry on September 29. Berry is accused of kidnapping Krystal Anderson. Authorities believe Anderson was with Berry when she disappeared from her home on Seivern Road. Her family reported her missing on August 23. Despite an arrest, Anderson has not yet been found.
WRDW-TV
Martinez man charges with vehicle insurance fraud
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A Martinez man has been charged by state officials for reporting a vehicle stolen when it wasn’t, according to authorities. Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Wednesday that Tyrone Williams, 28, of Martinez, has been charged with insurance fraud. On April 26,...
WRDW-TV
Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a student was caught with a BB gun at an Augusta high school. The latest incident was Tuesday at Butler High School, according to an arrest warrant for Antonio Lewis, 17. The arrest warrant states that at 1:45 p.m....
wfxg.com
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Keysville, Georgia man for impersonating a police officer. According to the sheriff's office, Ronald L. O'Brien works as a code enforcement officer in the city of Keysville. The sheriff's office says O'Brien was conducting traffic stops using a city-owned vehicle on which he had installed blue flashing lights. Investigators arrested O'Brien Monday, Oct. 3.
Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. We’ve checked the […]
WRDW-TV
21 arrested after fight at Jefferson County High sends 1 to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large student fight Wednesday led to a lockdown and multiple arrests at Jefferson County High School. The school district said law enforcement was contacted around 11:30 a.m. The school resource officer requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Charges will be filed on...
WRDW-TV
1 suspect arrested after shooting incident in Saluda County
RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was arrested after a shooting incident in Saluda County. Jimmie Maurice Merritt is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. On Sunday, The Ridge Spring Police Department and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
WJCL
Statesboro Shooting: Police say victim critically injured, family member in custody
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above: Raw video: Footage of the scene following Statesboro shooting. Statesboro police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim is a female in her mid-20s, and the suspect is also a female in her mid-20s. It happened...
WRDW-TV
‘It was very shocking’: Business owner speaks after liquor license revoked
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Columbia County commissioners decided to revoke the liquor license from a favorite local restaurant, the owner is ready to talk and explain what that means for her business. By the time Renee Hajek got back to her seat after fighting for her business Stay Social,...
Richmond County Coroner’s Officer responds to suspicious death on Bennock Mill Road
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to a suspicious death that happened on Monday. According to the Coroner’s Office, the incident was on the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road. Authorities say Cherry Hoover, 64, was found dead in the driver’s seat of her SUV, which was parked in the […]
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Richmond County man wanted for theft, now in custody
UPDATE, 10/5/2022, 2:45 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Price is now in custody. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a stolen Carryall ATV. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Curtis Price is wanted for Theft by Receiving in […]
Police determine active shooter call a hoax at Hampton Elementary School
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police determined an active shooter call Wednesday at a Hampton Elementary School was a hoax. Hampton Police Department (HPD) received a call warning of an intruder/possible shooter at 2:15 p.m. Hampton County deputies and Varnville Police Department seized a phone on campus that made the prank call. The student who […]
wtoc.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
WRDW-TV
Mentor, authorities try to reduce gang violence in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of violent crime in Augusta and how we’re finding more teenagers and young people at the center of it. Gang intervention specialists tell us up to 70 percent of violent crimes we see, are connected to gangs. We...
WRDW-TV
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
WRDW-TV
Suspect convicted in rape of August mom with kids nearby
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury convicted an accused serial rapist of sneaking in through a window and raping a mom in her home while her kids were nearby. Darrell Oliver was found guilty last week of the attack and sentenced to two consecutive life sentence plus 20 years on charges of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury and burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
