KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald O'Brien of Keysville was arrested earlier this week for allegedly impersonating a police officer. The sheriff's office reports that O'Brien has been pulling individuals over in a county-owned vehicle he'd installed flashing lights on. Keysville parent Sara Singletary says she filed a report with the Sheriff's Office after her son's encounter with O'Brien. "It's Saturday my son has some time to ride his dirt bike. We live out in the country. You know we have very strict boundaries. He can ride from here to the park," said Sara Singletary.

KEYSVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO