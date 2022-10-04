Read full article on original website
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Lauer said he didn’t...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball sailed for the right-field seats, just as his long-awaited first career hit had done more than nine years before, and Stephen Vogt took off as if he could play for another decade. He galloped in glee around the bases as his teammates and a crowd celebrating him at every chance went crazy. “I was just like, ‘Let your 2-year-old boy just come out, let the little kid in you that used to play on his front yard and pretend to be Will Clark, let that come out,’ and I did and I just enjoyed every second of it,’” Vogt said. The catcher homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday.
The Padres lost to the Giants 8-1 in their regular season finale, concluding the 2022 campaign with a record of 89-73. This was a game of almost no meaning for either team, as the Padres locked in their playoff positioning on Tuesday night.
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
White Sox move on, seek new manager after difficult season
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox began the year thinking they were primed to make a deep playoff run after two early exits and maybe reach the World Series for the first time since the 2005 team captured the biggest prize of all. They enter the offseason with some major issues to address after one of their most disappointing seasons. The to-do list starts with hiring a new manager to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa. This is not what general manager Rick Hahn envisioned, let alone executive vice president Ken Williams and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. But after...
Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers got a nice ovation from the crowd as he exited what probably was his final regular-season game with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. He hopes to be back here late next week if the Padres can get past the New York Mets in a wild-card series that starts Friday night at Citi Field.
Mark Contreras moving to Minnesota bench Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Matt Wallner will move to right field in place of Contreras and hit ninth while Luis Arraez (hamstring) returns to be the Twins' designated hitter and leadoff man.
Addison Barger hits two homers, plus more Arizona Fall League news!
Addison Barger just keeps impressing. The 22-year-old third baseman/shortstop is one of seven Blue Jays prospects currently playing in the Arizona Fall League. Like in the minor league season, Barger has continued his season-long hot streak, hitting two homers on Wednesday afternoon. His first homer of the game was a...
MLB・
Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, 78, steps down as Chicago White Sox manager due to unspecified health problems, ending his second tenure with the club that first hired him back in 1979
Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series...
