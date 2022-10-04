ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Associated Press

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.
QUEENS, NY
WausauPilot

Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Lauer said he didn’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

A's Stephen Vogt hits homer in final game before retirement

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball sailed for the right-field seats, just as his long-awaited first career hit had done more than nine years before, and Stephen Vogt took off as if he could play for another decade. He galloped in glee around the bases as his teammates and a crowd celebrating him at every chance went crazy. “I was just like, ‘Let your 2-year-old boy just come out, let the little kid in you that used to play on his front yard and pretend to be Will Clark, let that come out,’ and I did and I just enjoyed every second of it,’” Vogt said. The catcher homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

White Sox move on, seek new manager after difficult season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox began the year thinking they were primed to make a deep playoff run after two early exits and maybe reach the World Series for the first time since the 2005 team captured the biggest prize of all. They enter the offseason with some major issues to address after one of their most disappointing seasons. The to-do list starts with hiring a new manager to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa. This is not what general manager Rick Hahn envisioned, let alone executive vice president Ken Williams and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. But after...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mark Contreras moving to Minnesota bench Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Matt Wallner will move to right field in place of Contreras and hit ninth while Luis Arraez (hamstring) returns to be the Twins' designated hitter and leadoff man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Addison Barger hits two homers, plus more Arizona Fall League news!

Addison Barger just keeps impressing. The 22-year-old third baseman/shortstop is one of seven Blue Jays prospects currently playing in the Arizona Fall League. Like in the minor league season, Barger has continued his season-long hot streak, hitting two homers on Wednesday afternoon. His first homer of the game was a...
MLB

