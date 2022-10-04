ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders

Leading up to Jackson State facing Alabama State for its homecoming game on Saturday, Tigers football coach Deion Sanders did not shy away from sharing his excitement to travel to Montgomery, Alabama to face the Hornets. Sanders’s excitement to face Alabama State initially started two weeks ago after the Tigers...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers Snap Falcons Win Streak

The Atlanta Falcons are back in the loss column following a 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The Falcons' offense struggled mightily in the first half, failing to put any points on the board. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers put up three scores and led 13-0 going into halftime.
Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Active in Game vs. Patriots

View the original article to see embedded media. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially active for Detroit’s game against the Patriots, the team revealed Sunday morning. He’s poised to play at New England after not being listed among the team’s seven inactive players for Sunday’s game.
Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Seahawks

Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks early in the third quarter with a concussion, the team announced. Olave appeared shaken up after he was tackled in the end zone by Seattle defensive back Coby Bryant on a pass attempt from New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton. Bryant flung Olave to the ground while trying to break up the pass and the Saints wideout hit his head on the turf.
Goal-line interception helps Titans seal win against Commanders

Tennessee's David Long picked off a Carson Wentz pass at the goal line with six seconds left as the Titans escaped with a 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md. Long's interception came after Wentz had driven the Commanders from their own 11-yard-line over the...
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 5: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) look to take over first place in the NFC South as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in a divisional matchup at Raymond James Stadium. However, the Falcons have the odds stacked against them Sunday with running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts sitting out today. Patterson was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week, while Pitts has sat out practice all week with a hamstring injury.
New No. 1 Highlights AP College Football Poll for Week 7

Despite zero Top 10 teams losing during Week 6, the Associated Press’s Top 25 college football rankings underwent major changes. The biggest revision was the swap at No. 1 for the second week in a row. Georgia took back the top spot after crushing Auburn 42–10 on Saturday. But instead of Alabama dropping one spot to No. 2, Ohio State is ranked second after taking down Michigan State 49–20.
Josh Allen has career day as Bills rout Steelers

Josh Allen threw for a career-best 424 yards as the host Buffalo Bills routed the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 on Sunday. Allen completed 20-of-31 passes for the Bills (4-1) with four touchdowns and one interception. His previous high mark in yardage was 415 done twice in the 2020 season, while his four TD passes tied his career-best in a game.
Bailey Zappe, defense come up big as Patriots blank Lions

Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career NFL start and Kyle Dugger returned a fumble for a touchdown as the New England Patriots cruised to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and...
Falcons LB Mykal Walker Suffers Injury vs. Bucs; Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons are trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 20 points halfway through the third quarter, and their fight back just became more difficult. Starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker, who has the "green dot" on his helmet that signifies he's the communicator, sustained a groin injury and is questionable to return.
TJ Watt’s Return Delayed After Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The Steelers will have to wait a little bit longer to welcome TJ Watt back to the lineup after the star linebacker reportedly had surgery to correct an issue unrelated to his torn pectoral muscle. Watt, who has been sidelined since Week...
Bucs hold off Falcons' late rally to snap losing streak

Leonard Fournette reeled in a touchdown pass from Tom Brady and rushed for another 1-yard score to fuel the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Fournette had 10 catches for 83 yards for the Buccaneers (3-2), who held a decisive 420-261 edge...
