Clayton News Daily
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
Leading up to Jackson State facing Alabama State for its homecoming game on Saturday, Tigers football coach Deion Sanders did not shy away from sharing his excitement to travel to Montgomery, Alabama to face the Hornets. Sanders’s excitement to face Alabama State initially started two weeks ago after the Tigers...
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady, Buccaneers Snap Falcons Win Streak
The Atlanta Falcons are back in the loss column following a 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The Falcons' offense struggled mightily in the first half, failing to put any points on the board. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers put up three scores and led 13-0 going into halftime.
Clayton News Daily
Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Active in Game vs. Patriots
View the original article to see embedded media. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially active for Detroit’s game against the Patriots, the team revealed Sunday morning. He’s poised to play at New England after not being listed among the team’s seven inactive players for Sunday’s game.
Clayton News Daily
College Football Coaches Poll: UCLA, Kansas State Rise in Week 7
Though Week 6 of the 2022 college football season delivered its fair share of intrigue, upsets weren’t the main course on the menu, leading to few changes at the top of the latest USA Today Coaches’ Poll. In fact, the top 10 teams in the Week 7 rankings...
Clayton News Daily
Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Seahawks
Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks early in the third quarter with a concussion, the team announced. Olave appeared shaken up after he was tackled in the end zone by Seattle defensive back Coby Bryant on a pass attempt from New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton. Bryant flung Olave to the ground while trying to break up the pass and the Saints wideout hit his head on the turf.
Clayton News Daily
NFL's new concussion protocol triggered Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater's removal Sunday, team says
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a big hit Sunday and was unable to return to the game because of the new concussion protocol that went into effect the same day, making Bridgewater one of the first players to be sidelined under the new rules. Bridgewater suffered a blow to...
Clayton News Daily
Goal-line interception helps Titans seal win against Commanders
Tennessee's David Long picked off a Carson Wentz pass at the goal line with six seconds left as the Titans escaped with a 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md. Long's interception came after Wentz had driven the Commanders from their own 11-yard-line over the...
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 5: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) look to take over first place in the NFC South as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in a divisional matchup at Raymond James Stadium. However, the Falcons have the odds stacked against them Sunday with running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts sitting out today. Patterson was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week, while Pitts has sat out practice all week with a hamstring injury.
Clayton News Daily
New No. 1 Highlights AP College Football Poll for Week 7
Despite zero Top 10 teams losing during Week 6, the Associated Press’s Top 25 college football rankings underwent major changes. The biggest revision was the swap at No. 1 for the second week in a row. Georgia took back the top spot after crushing Auburn 42–10 on Saturday. But instead of Alabama dropping one spot to No. 2, Ohio State is ranked second after taking down Michigan State 49–20.
Clayton News Daily
Josh Allen has career day as Bills rout Steelers
Josh Allen threw for a career-best 424 yards as the host Buffalo Bills routed the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 on Sunday. Allen completed 20-of-31 passes for the Bills (4-1) with four touchdowns and one interception. His previous high mark in yardage was 415 done twice in the 2020 season, while his four TD passes tied his career-best in a game.
Clayton News Daily
Bailey Zappe, defense come up big as Patriots blank Lions
Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career NFL start and Kyle Dugger returned a fumble for a touchdown as the New England Patriots cruised to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons LB Mykal Walker Suffers Injury vs. Bucs; Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 20 points halfway through the third quarter, and their fight back just became more difficult. Starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker, who has the "green dot" on his helmet that signifies he's the communicator, sustained a groin injury and is questionable to return.
Clayton News Daily
TJ Watt’s Return Delayed After Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Steelers will have to wait a little bit longer to welcome TJ Watt back to the lineup after the star linebacker reportedly had surgery to correct an issue unrelated to his torn pectoral muscle. Watt, who has been sidelined since Week...
Clayton News Daily
Bucs hold off Falcons' late rally to snap losing streak
Leonard Fournette reeled in a touchdown pass from Tom Brady and rushed for another 1-yard score to fuel the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Fournette had 10 catches for 83 yards for the Buccaneers (3-2), who held a decisive 420-261 edge...
State champions and touchdowns: Vote for the Tennessean boys athlete of the week
Vote now for The Tennessean's high school boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Gabe Borders, Macon...
