Qatar’s emir paid his first visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday for business talks expected to include a potential deal for deliveries of Qatari liquefied natural gas.Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is accompanied by a large delegation, was formally greeted by Czech President Milos Zeman at the Prague Castle.The emir and his entourage will meet Czech officials including Finance Minister Zbynek Stanura, Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela and Transport Minister Martin Kupka.Among other issues, talks are expected to focus on deliveries of liquified natural gas from Qatar, the world's biggest LNG exporter. Following the Kremlin's...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO