Read full article on original website
Related
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Ukraine opposes Belarus bid to lead conflict diamond organisation
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to push its ally Belarus to the top of an international diamond certification body to protect Moscow's gems from being branded conflict diamonds following its invasion.
RELATED PEOPLE
Europe's leaders gather in Prague but Russia isn't invited
Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering Thursday to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, with Russia the one major European power not invited. The meeting in the Czech capital Prague is the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron...
‘Left on the streets’: migrants in Italy face fresh hostility as election looms
For the weary Kurdish family and the young people from Eritrea, Mali and Ivory Coast outside Ventimiglia train station, life is like Groundhog Day, an itinerary invariably made up of repeated attempts to cross the border into France and of scrambling for food and finding somewhere to sleep. The northern...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy
Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
New pipeline seen in Bulgaria as ‘freedom’ from Russian gas imports
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A new natural-gas pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria has come into service, marking a significant step toward weening the country and others from a dependence on Russian energy imports. European Commission President Ursula von der...
Over 90% Smartphone Penetration Creates Different Results in Spain, Italy
Despite topping the PYMNTS ranking for smartphone ownership, the state of digital transformation in Italy and Spain diverges significantly. Drawing on data collected from over 15,000 consumers across 11 countries between April and May 2022, a recent PYMNTS report, “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” found that the two Southern European countries reported the highest smartphone ownership of all: 90.1% and 93.2% ownership in Italy and Spain, respectively.
WOWK
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says results of the “referendums” that Moscow held in four regions of Ukraine before annexing them are valid despite being described as a sham by the West and Kyiv. The vote results are “more than convincing, and it is absolutely transparent...
WOWK
EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine amid its monthslong war, EU officials said. Diplomats struck the deal in Brussels that also includes curbs on EU exports of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWK
As Europe’s leaders meet, some fear for EU membership hopes
BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders from more than 40 countries meeting in the Czech capital Thursday are set to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent. But critics claim the new forum is an attempt to put the brakes on European Union enlargement.
WOWK
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one...
rigzone.com
Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy
Russian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe. Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that were preventing transit flows, according to a company statement on Telegram. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 4.7% after the news.
WOWK
Leaders of Turkey, Armenia, hold face-to-face meeting
PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of historic foes Turkey and Armenia on Thursday held their first face-to-face meeting since the two countries agreed to improve relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Prague on the sidelines of a summit by the leaders of 44 countries to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across Europe.
WOWK
Belarus hands 4 independent journalists lengthy prison terms
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian court on Thursday sentenced four journalists at country’s largest independent news agency to lengthy prison terms on charges widely seen as politically motivated. Four reporters of the BelaPAN news agency were handed prison terms ranging from four to 14 years in prison,...
WOWK
UK’s Truss stands by ‘disruption’ agenda despite Tory doubts
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the “disruption” will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain. Truss closed a tumultuous Conservative conference in the central English city of Birmingham...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Europe's New Club Meets Without Russia
PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday to discuss shared security and energy problems stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a rare and symbolic summit of 44 European countries - but not Russia. The Prague gathering is the inaugural summit of...
Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold
PRAGUE — (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.
Comments / 0