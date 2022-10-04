ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Europe's leaders gather in Prague but Russia isn't invited

Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering Thursday to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, with Russia the one major European power not invited. The meeting in the Czech capital Prague is the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
POLITICS
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy

Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

New pipeline seen in Bulgaria as ‘freedom’ from Russian gas imports

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A new natural-gas pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria has come into service, marking a significant step toward weening the country and others from a dependence on Russian energy imports. European Commission President Ursula von der...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PYMNTS

Over 90% Smartphone Penetration Creates Different Results in Spain, Italy

Despite topping the PYMNTS ranking for smartphone ownership, the state of digital transformation in Italy and Spain diverges significantly. Drawing on data collected from over 15,000 consumers across 11 countries between April and May 2022, a recent PYMNTS report, “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” found that the two Southern European countries reported the highest smartphone ownership of all: 90.1% and 93.2% ownership in Italy and Spain, respectively.
CELL PHONES
WOWK

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says results of the “referendums” that Moscow held in four regions of Ukraine before annexing them are valid despite being described as a sham by the West and Kyiv. The vote results are “more than convincing, and it is absolutely transparent...
POLITICS
WOWK

EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine amid its monthslong war, EU officials said. Diplomats struck the deal in Brussels that also includes curbs on EU exports of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK

As Europe’s leaders meet, some fear for EU membership hopes

BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders from more than 40 countries meeting in the Czech capital Thursday are set to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent. But critics claim the new forum is an attempt to put the brakes on European Union enlargement.
POLITICS
WOWK

The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy

Russian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe. Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that were preventing transit flows, according to a company statement on Telegram. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 4.7% after the news.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK

Leaders of Turkey, Armenia, hold face-to-face meeting

PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of historic foes Turkey and Armenia on Thursday held their first face-to-face meeting since the two countries agreed to improve relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Prague on the sidelines of a summit by the leaders of 44 countries to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across Europe.
POLITICS
WOWK

Belarus hands 4 independent journalists lengthy prison terms

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian court on Thursday sentenced four journalists at country’s largest independent news agency to lengthy prison terms on charges widely seen as politically motivated. Four reporters of the BelaPAN news agency were handed prison terms ranging from four to 14 years in prison,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK

UK’s Truss stands by ‘disruption’ agenda despite Tory doubts

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the “disruption” will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain. Truss closed a tumultuous Conservative conference in the central English city of Birmingham...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Europe's New Club Meets Without Russia

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday to discuss shared security and energy problems stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a rare and symbolic summit of 44 European countries - but not Russia. The Prague gathering is the inaugural summit of...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold

PRAGUE — (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.
ECONOMY

