Read full article on original website
Related
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
You’ve heard the song a thousand times. But have you ever paid attention to the background vocals?
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
RELATED PEOPLE
Willow Thrillingly Mashes Up Rock History On ‘Coping Mechanism’
Since she began releasing self-produced bedroom pop in the mid-2010s, Willow Smith has been guided by her own muse, smashing genres into one another while telling her story in painstaking detail. All the while, she’s been dragging pop into weirder, darker spaces. The wobbly 2015 bedroom-funk cut “Wait a Minute!” has had streaming-service staying power unmatched by most radio hits of its era, while the 2020 track “Meet Me at Our Spot,” credited to her project with partner Tyler Cole known as the Anxiety, is animated by a furtive yet openhearted energy that comes off as appropriately world-weary for...
Billy Strings Drops Hilarious Animated Music Video For Unreleased Life-Lesson Tune, “Catch & Release”
Ya gotta love a good ol’ life lesson-filled pickin’ and grinnin’ song. And even better than that? A good ol’ life lesson-filled pickin’ and grinnin’ song from the great Billy Strings. Earlier this week, the quick rising bluegrass legend announced his new album in...
Stereogum
Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
withguitars.com
Clara Mann releases new single “Go Steady”, announces new EP
Announces New EP ‘Stay Open’ Out November 1st via 7476. Photo credit: Meadow Florence Marks. hi-res available here. Clara Mann is today releasing her new single, ‘Go Steady,’ via 7476. Capturing the very essence of modern folk and flawlessly produced, the track builds up layers of warm, woody instruments, culminating in an all encompassing blanket of rich harmonies and intricate sounds, seamlessly woven together. Vocally, Clara encapsulates the magic of folk heroes such as Karen Dalton and Judee Sill, whilst having her own distinctive timbre which manages to be both delicate and tender, but still commanding and impassioned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Marcus Mumford Perform Bluesy Single “Grace” on ‘Late Late Show’
On the press tour for his first solo album, Marcus Mumford stopped by the Late Late Show to perform an emotional version of his song “Grace.” With a live band in tow, Mumford infused some blues flavors into the mix. “Grace” comes from Mumford’s debut solo LP, (Self-titled),...
Review: A Second Substantial Solo Sojourn from Parker Gispert
After helming the Atlanta-based band The Whigs for the past 20 years, Parker Gispert was ready to venture out on his own, a feat he first undertook in 2018 with the release of his initial, critically-acclaimed solo set, Sunlight Tonight. The Whigs have apparently kept him busy because it’s taken four years for him to produce a follow-up, which has finally arrived in the form of Golden Years.
50 Years Ago: Al Green Hits Peak on ‘I’m Still in Love With You’
The slow buildup that was Al Green's career since the mid-'60s finally seemed to reach its high point on Let's Stay Together. Now in his fifth year of recording, the January 1972 LP yielded a No. 1 pop and R&B single with the title track and a No. 1 album on the R&B chart.
CMT
WATCH: Zach Bryan Pulls His Father On Stage To Sing "Revival" During A Live Performance
It looks like Zach Bryan received the musical gene from his father. The military veteran turned country sensation took to social media this week to retweet a video of him performing with his dad on stage. The fan-captured video was filmed at a recent show and featured the father-son duo delivering a rowdy rendition of "Revival."
Comments / 0