ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Fraud#Vapor Express
toofab.com

Surveillance Video Shows Debbie Collier Buying Items She Was Later Found Dead With, Police Investigating Homicide

In addition to sending $2,300 to her daughter with a cryptic message, Collier bought a tarp, poncho, and torch lighter before her naked body was found in the woods. One day before Debbie Collier's body was found naked and partially burned in the woods surveillance footage from a Family Dollar store 13 miles away captured the mother shopping for items later found at the crime scene.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say

A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
MCGREGOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
AOL Corp

Virginia teen who vanished in 1975 identified through DNA testing

Police in Virginia identified a 17-year-old girl who went missing nearly 50 years ago with the help of DNA testing, a scientific tool that has helped law enforcement solve dozens of cold case murders in recent years. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi," disappeared on Feb. 8, 1975, in...
FAIRFAX, VA
Oxygen

New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House

New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS LA

Killings of 5 men in California are linked, police say

Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said.After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden wrote on the department's Facebook page Saturday. Police released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap. Police told CBS News there is also firearm evidence linking the murders together.  The latest killing occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a 54-year-old man was shot...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy