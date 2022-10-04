Read full article on original website
At least 2 dead, 6 others wounded in series of stabbings in front of Las Vegas casino, police say
At least two people are dead and six wounded after a series of stabbings in front of a casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, officials with the police department said.
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for man wanted in robbery of TC Electric on Grand Concourse
Surveillance video shows a man trying to open the doors of the office space on the Grand Concourse.
Video shows missing California family being kidnapped at gunpoint
The "sole lead" investigators have in the search for a kidnapped central California family is a man who is unconscious after a suicide attempt, authorities said Wednesday as they released security video of the kidnapping. Jesus Manuel Salgado, who had been taken into custody as a "person of interest," is...
toofab.com
Surveillance Video Shows Debbie Collier Buying Items She Was Later Found Dead With, Police Investigating Homicide
In addition to sending $2,300 to her daughter with a cryptic message, Collier bought a tarp, poncho, and torch lighter before her naked body was found in the woods. One day before Debbie Collier's body was found naked and partially burned in the woods surveillance footage from a Family Dollar store 13 miles away captured the mother shopping for items later found at the crime scene.
Eliza Fletcher murder: New surveillance footage shows suspect hours after heiress was abducted
The suspect in the killing of Eliza Fletcher was seen cleaning out his car less than four hours after the billionaire heiress was abducted, new surveillance video showed.
California family kidnapped on Monday found dead, Sheriff says
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area on Wednesday after they were abducted in the city of Merced on Monday, authorities said.
Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say
A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
Ex-Walmart worker stole 1,000 iPads, Apple watches, feds say. He’s headed to prison
While working at a distribution center, he grabbed ‘hundreds of thousands’ of devices to sell
Suspect in deaths of California family spent almost a decade in prison
Four kidnapped California family members -- including a baby girl -- were found dead in a farm area Wednesday, authorities said, two days after they were abducted from their business in a case where investigators have detained a suspect but not announced a motive.
WAAY-TV
Murderers accused of running phone scam on Home Depot from inside Alabama prison
A group of Alabama prison inmates has been indicted by a federal grand jury for running a phone scam out of prison. Their target: Home Depot. Those four inmates inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are accused of running what's called a skit. Authorities say they were so-called skit runners...
Texas Woman Tries to Kidnap 4-Year-Old Girl in Walmart Shopping Cart: Cops
The woman allegedly told the mom: "Just because she's yours, doesn't mean I can't take her."
Suspect in Eliza Fletcher murder previously convicted on rape charge: Report
The suspect who faces charges in connection to the death of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher has a lengthy criminal record, including a conviction on a rape charge, according to court records.
AOL Corp
Virginia teen who vanished in 1975 identified through DNA testing
Police in Virginia identified a 17-year-old girl who went missing nearly 50 years ago with the help of DNA testing, a scientific tool that has helped law enforcement solve dozens of cold case murders in recent years. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi," disappeared on Feb. 8, 1975, in...
New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House
New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
Man accused of racist attack on Black historian in Florida town faces assault charge
A man accused of screaming the N-word at a prominent Black historian and others and then threatening to run them down in Rosewood, a small Florida town with a notorious racist history, has been arrested.
Georgia investigators say Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted'
Investigators in Georgia working on the death of a woman believe that it was not random as more questions about her death continue to persist.
Killings of 5 men in California are linked, police say
Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said.After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden wrote on the department's Facebook page Saturday. Police released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap. Police told CBS News there is also firearm evidence linking the murders together. The latest killing occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a 54-year-old man was shot...
Wbaltv.com
Surveillance video released as search continues for kidnapped California family
The search for a family of four kidnapped in California continues Wednesday as relatives appealed for the public's help. Authorities said they have a person of interest in custody and held a news conference in which they showed surveillance video of the family being forced into a truck by an armed man.
