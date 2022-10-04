ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

US News and World Report

Micron to Invest up to $100 Billion in Semiconductor Factory in New York

(Reuters) -Chipmaker Micron Technology said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing. The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Micron to spend up to $100 billion to build a computer chip factory in New York

Micron will spend up to $100 billion over at least the next two decades building a new computer chip factory in upstate New York, the state said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a federal law that allocates $52 billion to encourage more domestic semiconductor production.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China

The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox Business

US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline

U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Stocks Close Lower Again on Wall Street, Still up for Week

A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going....
STOCKS

