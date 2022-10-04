Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
US News and World Report
Micron to Invest up to $100 Billion in Semiconductor Factory in New York
(Reuters) -Chipmaker Micron Technology said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing. The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest...
CNBC
Micron to spend up to $100 billion to build a computer chip factory in New York
Micron will spend up to $100 billion over at least the next two decades building a new computer chip factory in upstate New York, the state said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a federal law that allocates $52 billion to encourage more domestic semiconductor production.
American companies are pulling back on their hiring plans even as the Great Resignation keeps going strong
Job openings plummeted to 10.1 million in August from 11.2 million the previous month. Quitting held steady, signaling the Great Resignation could be part of the new economic normal. The report offers a clear sign the labor market is cooling off after extraordinary job creation. Companies are a little less...
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden has $52 billion for semiconductors. Today, work begins to spend that windfall
President Biden is touting new semiconductor investments in New York today. Back at the White House, a new team is meeting with cabinet members to work out how to spend $52 billion from Congress.
Benzinga
US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
tipranks.com
Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China
The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline
U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Stocks Close Lower Again on Wall Street, Still up for Week
A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going....
Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today
Electric vehicle stocks fell more than the markets today as interest rates rose.
Comments / 0