CHECK THIS OUT: New foods you’ll see at the NC State Fair this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If the food is one of your favorite things about the North Carolina State Fair, this is the list for you.

Organizers just revealed the new food options for this year’s fair — and we have the ‘scoop.’

The offerings range from sweet, to savory to spicy.

The N.C. State Fair says you can expect to see the following new foods:

Quesadillas with cactus, chorizo, aguas frescas pineapple and horchata, guayaba and gorditas

La Sabrosa taco

Deep fried piggy tails

Deep fried bacon mac-n-cheese tacos

Deep fried Cuban rolls

DILLYlicious loaded pickles

Dill pickle pizza

“Hot Chicken” tacos

Quesabirrias tacos

Mild, hot & thermal salsa

Sassy’s soup of the day

Sweet potato country ham biscuit

Jerk BBQ pulled pork bowl

DoriEsquites

Smokin’ bovine roll

Chicken pot pie biscuit

Cornbread & chili savory funnel cake

Korean corn dogs

Honey butter chicken fries

Thanksgiving stuffed turkey leg

Buffalo chicken pinwheels

Curry goat platter

Rattlesnake corn dog

Pig mac

Salmon pops

Fried NC flounder tacos

Chicken bacon ranch waffle stick

Deep fried NC country ham with bourbon peach jam

My mom’s magic punch

‘Fall in a cup’ green apple loaded slushie

Flavored popcorn

Oreo crumble cookie dough on a stick

Pumpkin spice mini pancakes

Mini blueberry pie

Pepsi glazed mini donuts

Banana cream pie donut

Frozen banana pudding tacos

Dole pineapple split

Sparkling Churros

Churro tots

(Source: N.C. State Fair)

Click here to download the N.C. State Fair’s Fair Foods Map.

Click here to visit their New Foods Website.

For CBS 17’s latest news about the N.C. State Fair, click here .

