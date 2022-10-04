Read full article on original website
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout
Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
Bill Belichick Reveals Previously Unknown Detail About Jamie Collins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Why did Jamie Collins languish in free agency for so long after last season? Why did it take so long for the Patriots to bring the veteran linebacker back for a fourth tour in New England?. We now might have an answer, thanks to Bill Belichick.
Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe The Lions' Punter
The New England Patriots have a big game on the horizon. They're set to take on the Detroit Lions on Oct. 9 as they try and claw their way back into the playoff race. Head coach Bill Belichick was discussing the Lions as a whole during a press conference on Wednesday when he was asked about punter Jack Fox. He called him "a weapon."
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments
New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
KPLC TV
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager...
How Mac Jones Looked At Patriots’ First Practice Of Lions Week
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones reportedly is “unlikely” to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the Patriots quarterback was present at New England’s first Week 5 practice and appeared to up his participation level. After attending last Friday’s practice but not participating, Jones was more...
What Detroit Tigers' Andrew Chafin thinks about his 2023 player option
SEATTLE — Five days after the World Series ends, Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin will officially make a decision about his future. The 32-year-old, as part of a two-year, $13 million contract, has a $6.5 million player option for 2023, meaning he has the right to exercise his option and lock in that salary for next season or reject the option in favor of hitting the free-agent market for the third offseason in a row.
Detroit Lions fire back at Twitter troll following ignorant comment
If you partake in social media, specifically Twitter, you are well aware that there are plenty of trolls who attempt to throw shade at everyone they can, including the Detroit Lions. In general, whoever runs the Twitter account for the Lions just ignores the trolls, as they should, but every...
Detroit Lions release dismal Injury Report for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?Is this a must-win game against for the Lions?. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New England Patriots. Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their third loss of the season by losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-3 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.
FOX Sports
Lions, Patriots looking to bounce back from 1-3 starts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday.
Lions grow as underdogs in Week 5 matchup with the Patriots
Both the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots enter their Week 5 matchup with 1-3 records. While the Patriots appear poised to start rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback due to injuries, the lengthy list of injured players in Detroit has led the odds in New England’s favor. On Wednesday,...
Detroit Tigers youngsters make Starbucks run with Miguel Cabrera in Seattle before Game 162
SEATTLE — Detroit Tigers players were buzzing in the clubhouse before Wednesday's regular season finale against the Seattle Mariners. Left-handed pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Andrew Chafin, two veterans on the roster, organized an activity for the rookies and second-year players. They were tasked with walking half a mile from T-Mobile Park to Starbucks, ordering coffee for everyone in the organization and returning before the game. Before the trek, the players dressed in their full uniforms. ...
iheart.com
Pelicans Win Preseason Opener, Defeat Pistons 129-125
The Pelicans started the preseason on the right foot Tuesday night. New Orleans defeated the Chicago Bulls 129-125 in their first tune-up for the new campaign. Devonte Graham led the Pelicans with 21 points off the bench, while Zion Williamson added 13 in his first action since May of last year.
