Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout

Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe The Lions' Punter

The New England Patriots have a big game on the horizon. They're set to take on the Detroit Lions on Oct. 9 as they try and claw their way back into the playoff race. Head coach Bill Belichick was discussing the Lions as a whole during a press conference on Wednesday when he was asked about punter Jack Fox. He called him "a weapon."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
DETROIT, MI
Rashaad Penny
Jalen Mills
Mac Jones
KPLC TV

North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager...
NFL
NESN

How Mac Jones Looked At Patriots’ First Practice Of Lions Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones reportedly is “unlikely” to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the Patriots quarterback was present at New England’s first Week 5 practice and appeared to up his participation level. After attending last Friday’s practice but not participating, Jones was more...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Detroit Free Press

What Detroit Tigers' Andrew Chafin thinks about his 2023 player option

SEATTLE — Five days after the World Series ends, Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin will officially make a decision about his future. The 32-year-old, as part of a two-year, $13 million contract, has a $6.5 million player option for 2023, meaning he has the right to exercise his option and lock in that salary for next season or reject the option in favor of hitting the free-agent market for the third offseason in a row.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Lions, Patriots looking to bounce back from 1-3 starts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
New England Patriots
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers youngsters make Starbucks run with Miguel Cabrera in Seattle before Game 162

SEATTLE — Detroit Tigers players were buzzing in the clubhouse before Wednesday's regular season finale against the Seattle Mariners. Left-handed pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Andrew Chafin, two veterans on the roster, organized an activity for the rookies and second-year players. They were tasked with walking half a mile from T-Mobile Park to Starbucks, ordering coffee for everyone in the organization and returning before the game. Before the trek, the players dressed in their full uniforms. ...
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Pelicans Win Preseason Opener, Defeat Pistons 129-125

The Pelicans started the preseason on the right foot Tuesday night. New Orleans defeated the Chicago Bulls 129-125 in their first tune-up for the new campaign. Devonte Graham led the Pelicans with 21 points off the bench, while Zion Williamson added 13 in his first action since May of last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

