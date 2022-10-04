ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
8 News Now

Age of Chivalry Renaissance Fest

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Age Of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns for its 28th year at Sunset Park from Oct.7-9. Jillian Lopez had to immerse myself into the Renaissance Era and see what they have planned for the weekend.
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Laundry Room is a Las Vegas secret worth sharing

The Laundry Room is a true speakeasy in form and function. The space was originally a laundry room for guests of the El Cortez Hotel & Casino across the street. People like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin had their dirty laundry made clean. (“Bugsy Siegel had that questionable smudge removed from his trouser leg before meeting with the lawyers,” according to The Laundry Room.)
mynews4.com

Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
jammin1057.com

“Age Of Chivalry” Renaissance Festival Takes Over Las Vegas

Whoever said chivalry was dead obviously didn’t know about the Clark County Parks and Recreation‘s annual “Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival“. Sunset Park will once again be transformed into a medieval kingdom filled with costumed knights, members of the royal court, and wenches. This all-ages event...
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
Eater

Where to Eat, Drink, and Party During Las Vegas Pride 2022

Skirting the triple-digit temperatures of June, Las Vegas Pride kicks off the three-day weekend of events on Friday, October 7. Through Sunday, October 9, the city will be home to a Pride parade and festival, plus loads of parties, all of which can be found on the Las Vegas Pride website.
thesilversword.com

Top 6 Places to Visit in Las Vegas

While many know Las Vegas as a party-centric city, I grew up there bereft of any of the activities that are commonly associated with it. I spent a lot of my childhood going to casinos, but for their restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. I recently sat on a slot machine for the first time this past summer after turning 21, which was anticlimactic and unenthusiastic.
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: MacDonald Highlands home offers endless possibilities

Luxury, thy name is MacDonald Highlands, a master-planned masterpiece on 1,320 acres in Henderson that features not one but two 24-hour, guard-gated entries, great schools, shopping, fine dining and golf. This is truly an all-in-one living experience, and it could be your new reality, as a home has become available there, one that’s as spectacular as the community it resides within.
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort

This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
963kklz.com

Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip

A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
KTNV

How to navigate traffic during the Las Vegas Pride Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off this Friday in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to add to the traffic in the heart of the city. The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade procession will run along 4th Street, heading northbound.
